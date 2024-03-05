Martha Stewart's 12 Best Tips For Baking Cakes

Martha Stewart has been on television, magazine pages, and cookbook covers for decades, and she's definitely not slowing down. With each passing year, she seems to reveal her expertise in something else — from gardening to CBD to cooking microwaved apple pie in prison. But while she is a woman of many talents, she always stays close to her culinary roots: she is a baker through and through.

Stewart has made a career of showing us all how to bake pretty much anything and everything while making even the most impressive desserts look easy. She's baked enough to know how to avoid all the classic pitfalls, troubleshoot when things go wrong, and put something so perfect on the table it belongs in (her own) magazine. Luckily, she's shared plenty of wisdom over the years. From simple yet stunning decorating techniques to secret weapon ingredients, these are Martha Stewart's best baking tips that have taken home cook's cakes to the next level.