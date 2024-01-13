Try Martha Stewart's Trick To Turn Chocolate Chip Cookies Into Easy Icebox Cake

If you love chocolate chip cookies, you'll have even stronger feelings for them once you try Martha Stewart's recipe that will transform your favorites into a unique, one-of-a-kind icebox cake. Cookies and whipped cream are beautiful and tasty separately, but when you put them together, they form a super power that manifests itself in the form of this tasty dessert. According to her easy recipe, Stewart uses her homemade chocolate chip cookies along with a combination of sweetened heavy cream and mascarpone to serve as the brick and mortar for a tower of sweetness.

Furthermore, the media mogul adds a tablespoon of whiskey to her creamy element which gives it a distinctive flavor. While it is totally optional, choose your whiskey wisely. A bourbon can keep with all the sweet notes you are creating, while a scotch is going to play to your savory taste buds, adding both salty and smoky tones. This is one of the easiest yet most satisfying desserts you will ever put in your mouth — but to properly build it, there are a few rules of the road you will want to follow.