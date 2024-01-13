Try Martha Stewart's Trick To Turn Chocolate Chip Cookies Into Easy Icebox Cake
If you love chocolate chip cookies, you'll have even stronger feelings for them once you try Martha Stewart's recipe that will transform your favorites into a unique, one-of-a-kind icebox cake. Cookies and whipped cream are beautiful and tasty separately, but when you put them together, they form a super power that manifests itself in the form of this tasty dessert. According to her easy recipe, Stewart uses her homemade chocolate chip cookies along with a combination of sweetened heavy cream and mascarpone to serve as the brick and mortar for a tower of sweetness.
Furthermore, the media mogul adds a tablespoon of whiskey to her creamy element which gives it a distinctive flavor. While it is totally optional, choose your whiskey wisely. A bourbon can keep with all the sweet notes you are creating, while a scotch is going to play to your savory taste buds, adding both salty and smoky tones. This is one of the easiest yet most satisfying desserts you will ever put in your mouth — but to properly build it, there are a few rules of the road you will want to follow.
Use flat, crunchy cookies for the best results
One of the best attributes about an icebox cake is you get to choose the type of cookie you use, but with a couple caveats. While Martha Stewart opts for homemade cookies, store-bought cookies work, too; however, they cannot be too soft or too thick or you will run into issues with your heavy cream doing its job. Tate's Bake Shop's chocolate chip cookies are a great option if you want your icebox cake to be more in line with Stewart's, but if your sweet tooth runs in a different direction, there are lots of options. Nilla Wafers, Oreos, and even graham crackers are good choices.
You can also play around with its shape and how you arrange those layers. Use a loaf pan, pie dish, sheet pan, or Bundt cake pan. This dessert is hugely versatile, so find your favorite cookies and make it your own. Moving along, once you've constructed her layers of cookies and whipped cream, use plastic wrap to loosely cover this icebox cake creation and place it in the fridge overnight. The chocolate chip cookies are going to soak in some of that heavy cream moisture, softening — but still maintaining — its structure. If when you go to take your first bite of this cake and it reminds you of an ice cream cake, mission accomplished.