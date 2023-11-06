The Simple Way Martha Stewart Prevents Lemon Curd From Forming An Outer Skin

Inspirational culinary entrepreneur Martha Stewart has authored nearly 100 cookbooks, produced numerous videos, and even launched a few magazines. Her kitchen wisdom has improved the cooking skills of many, as she never fails to share cooking tips with her audience, whether it's a straightforward recipe or advice on being a gracious guest. So when Martha offered her insights on making the best, delectable lemon curd In a Martha Bakes video, we took notes. Her recommendation is to press plastic wrap directly onto the surface of the still-warm curd while chilling, ensuring it touches the surface to prevent the formation of skin.

When skin forms on cooked puddings, custards, and curds, it ruins the glossy, smooth texture that we expect, creating lumps and granules. Preventing the skin from forming is an important step to get the best result from your recipe, and easy to do with Martha's plastic wrap hack.