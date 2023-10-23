Martha Stewart's Advice For Bringing A Dinner Party Gift

You've just accepted a dinner party invitation and respectfully have asked the host what you should bring along. The answer? "Just yourself." Thankfully, we have culinary and hostessing queen Martha Stewart to guide us in the right direction. Even if you're short on time, presenting hosts with a token of your appreciation can show respect and gratitude. Though admittedly not everyone can bring a dozen eggs from their backyard chicken coop — which Stewart revealed as her go-to gift while talking with Andy Cohen on Bravo's "Watch What Happens: Live." Stewart offers other practical tips to guests, like avoiding the temptation of regifting ("You always get caught," she explains), and bringing gifts to parties even if the hosts insist otherwise. When Cohen asks Stewart whether it is rude to bring a gift even if the hosts insist nothing is needed, Steward answers, "Absolutely not, you must take a gift."

Keep Stewart's advice in mind the next time you receive a circuitous answer or are tempted to skip carrying something along for the dinner party hosts. While bottles of wine, desserts to share, and extra chips may be appreciated, you can also think outside of the box as you head to the store in search of a present to bring with you to your friends' homes.