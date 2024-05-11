12 Tips You Need To Brew The Perfect Cup Of Tea From Shop Owners

This can be a slightly debated subject when it comes to brewing tea because not everyone will need to filter their water for the perfect cup. Ideally, though, you'd use bottled or filtered water for each cup of tea you brew. There are so many different factors that can affect the way your cup of tea tastes; this means that, depending on how the tap water in your area is, your cup of tea might taste completely different based on your location.

Especially if you're in an area that has tap water that isn't completely neutral-tasting, you should opt to filter your water (maybe even twice) or purchase bottled water to use for your tea instead. It sounds like a lot of extra work, I know — but it's worth it for the perfect cup of tea. Tea isn't powerful in the same way coffee is, for example — it can't change the entire flavor profile of a cup of non-neutral water. If your tap water tastes even slightly off, you can guarantee that your tea will, too.

Try swapping out the tap water in your teapot for bottled or filtered water. You might notice a significant difference in the quality of your tea. If you're following all the right steps when it comes to brewing but still aren't enjoying your cup of tea, it could be the water itself that's to blame.