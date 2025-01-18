17 Outdated Kitchen Design Trends You Should Avoid Completely

Often called the heart of the home, the kitchen could be considered the centerpiece of the house. It's a focal gathering point when you entertain guests and prepare food to fuel your body. We wouldn't be surprised if you spend more time in the kitchen than any other room in the house. When a kitchen is warm and inviting, it helps the whole home feel cozier. On the flip side, a bare, cluttered, or otherwise unseemly kitchen isn't as motivating. Take a look at your kitchen and consider whether it's a room you want to spend much time in — if it isn't, it may be time for a kitchen remodel.

Whether you're doing a DIY kitchen remodel or hiring experts, a remodel can be daunting, especially when it comes to curating a stylish modern space. Fortunately, it probably isn't hard to find something you like among what's currently trending in kitchen styles. Earth tones are huge, mixed metals are very in, and playful lighting and ceiling designs offer a plethora of fun upgrade ideas for your space. However, even the kitchen is subject to fashion faux pas, and you probably don't want to be caught in the embarrassment of choosing an outdated fad. As you're redesigning your kitchen, personal preference is obviously the most important factor in choosing decor elements, but whatever you do, you should stay away from these outdated kitchen designs.

