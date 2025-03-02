12 TikTok Hacks To Make The Most Out Of Your Pantry Space

If you like your pantry to be organized and look pretty, you probably have crockery and pots and pans stacked beautifully in neat piles. However, when you need to access the item at the bottom of the pile, it can be a hassle to have to lift everything out to access it. Thanks to this TikTok tip, your shelves can be transformed with the help of shelf risers.

These little pantry accessories are a total game changer for getting organized in your kitchen cupboards. They effectively create a second shelf on top of the existing one, meaning you can access the items below without having to disturb the ones on top — genius! The shelf risers can also be used to raise up smaller items from the back of the cupboard and make them easy to access without moving everything else around. This means your spices and condiments can proudly sit on their own elevated shelf, without you losing the space underneath.

Risers come in various shapes and sizes, so before you head out to buy them, decide what you are going to keep on them and under them, or buy adjustable ones if you haven't decided yet. Once you have them in place, you will feel like you've had an extension in your pantry with all the extra items you will be able to store.