16 Pantry Items That Have The Longest Shelf Life

Some people say age is just a number. We say, so are the expiration dates printed on most pantry staples. They might as well be drawn in sand rather than set in stone, as they often signal peak freshness rather than the onset of spoilage. Originally intended to guide stores rather than consumers, they've morphed into misunderstood deadlines that lead to unnecessary waste. Most non-perishable foods are perfectly edible after their sell-by or best-by dates. With that in mind, you should stop throwing out expired foods, particularly those designed to defy time, either through their natural resilience or through human preservation efforts.

As essential as light, oxygen, and water are for humans to survive, they are known enemies of long-term food storage; so it's a good idea to shelter naturally shelf-stable pantry staples from these factors. So, items like vinegar or dried mushrooms are economical and long-lasting, when they are properly stored. So, it seems stocking your shelves with such enduring essentials isn't just for doomsday preppers!