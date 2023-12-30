Create A Glass-Like Glaze For Sugar Cookies With Just 2 Ingredients

When making truly eye-catching cookies, a glass-like glaze can take your creations to the next level. Achieving that lustrous, see-through effect may sound like a culinary feat, but with just two simple ingredients — corn syrup and alcohol — you can transform your cookies into dazzling, edible works of art.

Corn syrup, a pantry staple, is the star of the show when crafting a glass-like glaze. It's the secret behind achieving that brilliant transparency and glossy finish. To thin out the corn syrup and create a glaze with the right consistency, you'll need a high-proof alcohol like vodka or even light rum. It evaporates quickly, leaving behind the coveted glassy sheen.

Begin by measuring out your corn syrup and liquor. Use a 2:1 ratio with two parts light corn syrup and one part alcohol of your choice. Adjust the quantities as needed based on the amount of glaze you require. In a bowl, mix the clear corn syrup and liquor until they are well combined. The alcohol will thin out the corn syrup, giving it a more pourable consistency.