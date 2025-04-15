12 Must-Have Costco Products That Will Declutter Your Kitchen
Keeping your kitchen clutter-free can feel like a full-time job. You clear one side of the counter only to turn around and find that it has been filled back up with wrappers, dishes, towels, packages that belong back in the pantry, and more. The items in the pantry are falling over on one another, and you can't find anything. And let's not even talk about what it looks like under the kitchen sink!
If you can relate to this, it might just mean that you don't have the tools you need to maintain a sense of order. Fortunately, there are some products that will help you reclaim your kitchen countertops and keep your pantry and cabinets organized so you can find what you're looking for with ease. And believe it or not, one of the best places to shop for these kitchen-decluttering products is Costco. Yes, Costco, which offers some of the best prepared foods to simplify your time in the kitchen and get meals to the table more quickly, can also help you declutter the space to make it even more functional. Based on customer reviews and my own trip to Costco, these must-have items will level up your kitchen-organization game.
Command 3M Medium Designer Hooks
These Command 3M Medium Designer Hooks offer a range of organizational uses to keep your kitchen clutter-free. For example, if you're looking for organization hacks to create more kitchen countertop space, you could use these to hang up some of the items that typically end up on the counters. Think potholders, large utensils, or even the scrub brush by the sink. But the countertops aren't the only kitchen area that these hooks could help you organize. You could also use them to help you maximize the otherwise empty wall or door space in your pantry. Use carabiner clips to store bags or small baskets full of snacks and other lightweight items.
Costco sells these in a pack of 16. While prices may vary by location, the pack cost just $15.99 at my local warehouse, which works out to about $1 a piece. For comparison, a nine-pack of the same hooks retail for $13.49 on Amazon. This works out to $1.50 each, a full 50% more expensive than shopping at Costco.
Overall, customers who have tried these hooks are happy with their performance. Many find them to be attractive, durable, and easy to install. Other online reviewers appreciate that the strips stick to the wall but can also be removed without leaving a mark or peeling off the paint. Though, a few did note that the adhesive didn't adhere well to their walls.
Edifice 4-Drawer Mesh Rolling Cart
Many kitchens, especially those that don't have sufficient cabinet or pantry space, may benefit from the addition of this four-drawer cart. It features swivel casters, allowing you to easily move it around the space as needed. But the casters also lock to keep the unit in place if you don't want it shifting around. The four drawers are made from a powder-coated wire mesh, which makes it easy to glance and identify what is inside each one. Depending on the needs of your space, you might decide to use this to organize pantry essentials, like snacks, seasoning mixes, sauces, and dressings, or you might find it better suited to hold overflow kitchen items, such as hand towels, serving utensils, or bakeware.
Reviews for this rolling cart are overwhelmingly positive on Costco's website. Users share that the drawers are spacious, giving them ample space to store products that could otherwise clutter their home. In their write-ups, several customers also note the overall quality of the cart, sharing that the drawers glide smoothly. The ease of assembly is another feature that many highlight.
Lifetime Storage Baskets (set of 4)
If your pantry is in need of some TLC to contain the clutter, look for these Lifetime Storage Baskets the next time you head to Costco. The set, which is available in a gray or ivory color, includes four durable polypropylene baskets with a woven look. Each basket is 14.3 inches wide by 8.6 inches deep by 11.6 inches tall, making these on the larger side. They could be ideal for storing individual bags of chips and pretzels, cans of soup, boxes of pasta or baking mix, or bags of rice, flour, or sugar. Containing these bulkier items will help you create more usable space on your pantry shelves while also maintaining a neater appearance — it's truly a win-win.
At my local Costco, the set of four baskets retails for $13.49, making them a real steal. That works out to just over $3 for each one. Of course, prices will vary based on where you live, but these look to be a good value. In addition to using them in the pantry, you could find other ways to use them to declutter your kitchen, such as for holding dog food and treats, holding cleaning supplies under the sink, or even holding cutting boards and other bulkier kitchen tools.
Trinity Ecostorage Wire Undersink Cabinet Organizer
If cleaning supplies are cluttering your kitchen countertops or making a huge mess under the sink, then the Trinity Ecostorage Wire Undersink Cabinet Organizer may be the solution you've been searching for. This two-tiered organizer is specially designed for use under a sink where the plumbing could pose an obstacle. While the lower tier is wide, the upper tier is narrower to prevent it from crashing into your disposal or pipes. It's also reversible, ensuring a good fit with your setup. Once mounted to the bottom of the cabinet, you can pull it out, providing you with easier access to the cleaning supplies you need — no more getting down on your knees to reach for something hidden towards the back of the cabinet. Each tier offers raised sides to keep smaller items, such as sponges or brushes, falling off as you slide the organizer in or out.
According to reviewers on Costco's website, this organizer is a good buy. Several customers are pleased with how it helps them keep everything under their sink accessible and easy to find. Others highlight the overall quality of the product, sharing that the racks are very sturdy. Some reviewers do share a caution to measure well before making a purchase, however. You'll need to confirm that it will fit under your sink based on where your pipes, disposal, shut-off valves, and other built-in components are located.
Prices can vary, but this organizer sells for $33.99 at my local store, which is a pretty good deal. You can also purchase them through Costco's website, but you'll pay $74.99 for a set of two.
Seville Classics 4-Piece Bamboo Stackable Bin Organizer
This Seville Classics organizer could prove to be a real asset for decluttering your countertops or your pantry. Made from bamboo, it's as attractive as it is functional, helping you add aesthetic appeal to your kitchen. The set comes with four pieces, which can be stacked together or used separately. These pieces include a large, dual-compartment base, two medium-sized bins, and a narrow dual-compartment bin for smaller items. When stacked, the bins are all easily accessible thanks to the stair-stepped design with different depths. On the countertops, you could use these bins to hold fruits and vegetables, kitchen towels, or even kitchen tools. If you have a coffee station in your kitchen, they could also hold all of your single-use pods, tea bags, creamers, coffee stirrers, and other essentials.
Customers who have reviewed this stackable organizer on Costco's website have a lot of positive things to say about it. Many highlight it as a high-quality and attractive pick. Other reviewers share how it has helped them to organize their kitchen and other living spaces, freeing up counter space and keeping their items accessible.
Snapware 38-Piece Plastic Food Storage Set
Take a look at this 38-Piece Plastic Food Storage Set from Snapware. In addition to using the containers to store leftover foods in the fridge or freezer, the containers in this set can also come in handy if you're looking for a pantry storage hack to leave you with maximum space. The set includes 19 containers of varying sizes (with a capacity between 1.2 cups and 5.5 cups).
Each container is made from BPA-free plastic. With the clear design, you can easily spot what's inside, making it easier to keep small snack pouches, seasoning mixes, and other pantry essentials from getting lost on a shelf. Each container also has a snap-lock lid, which creates an airtight seal to maintain freshness. The containers are freezer-safe, microwave-safe, and dishwasher-safe.
Based on the high average star rating from thousands of reviewers on Costco's website, these look to be a customer favorite. One feature that many highlight in their write-ups is the stackable design of these containers. Users share that this allows them to conserve spacing when storing food, while still ensuring that they're able to easily identify what is in each container. Many reviewers also appreciate the design of the lid, noting that they snap into place to create an airtight seal but are also relatively easy to open.
Polder Under Sink Storage Caddy
You can use this under-sink storage caddy to keep all of those kitchen cleaning supplies you conveniently picked up at Costco organized. Beyond helping you keep these supplies organized and from making a mess under your sink, the caddy is designed to let you take these cleaning supplies where you need them. It offers a spacious tray where you can store sponges, brushes, and containers of disinfecting wipes. There's a steel wire that goes across the organizer, which is designed to hold your go-to spray cleaners and make sure you're prepared.
While you can find this caddy through other retailers, you'll get a great deal if you choose to purchase it from Costco. At my warehouse, it was priced at just $12.99, which is more than half the cost to purchase it from Amazon, where it sells for $29.01. Overall, reviewers are in agreement that the storage caddy is a good pick. They find it to be very functional, noting that it holds a lot of supplies and is easy to carry when cleaning the kitchen or house. Users also generally agree that the caddy is well-made and sturdy.
OXO Softworks Water Bottle Cleaning & Drying Set
If you have several insulated water bottles, then you know how much space they can take up in a kitchen. And cabinets aren't the only area where it can be a challenge to contain them. They can also be difficult to wash and dry without taking over the whole counter. The OXO Softworks Water Bottle Cleaning & Drying Set can help you solve that problem. It's specially designed to hold up to four water bottles — as well as their lids and straws — to help them dry thoroughly without taking up too much space. The design features hooks that go over the lip of each upside-down bottle, elevating them so they dry more quickly. There are also straw holders and a ridged rack where you can place the lids and other components to ensure they also dry properly. The set also comes with a bottle brush, straw brush, and detail cleaner to make sure everything is thoroughly cleaned and ready for the next use.
Reviews for this bottle cleaning and drying set are overwhelmingly positive, with the vast majority of customers giving it a 4- or 5-star rating. One positive feature that many highlight in their write-ups is the overall design. Users note that it's compact and helps them conserve space on their countertops without making them look overly cluttered. Many also mention that the bottles dry quickly because of how the holders suspend them in the air to promote better airflow. The build quality is another feature that comes up in many customer reviews, with users sharing that the unit feels sturdy and well-made.
Purchasing this from your local Costco warehouse will likely save you money, too. While it sells for $21.85 on Amazon, my local Costco was selling it for $17.99.
SimpleHuman Stainless Steel Frame Dish Rack
Do you need a better solution for drying all the dishes that you hand wash or all of those plastic lids and containers that are still wet when they come out of the dishwasher? The SimpleHuman Stainless Steel Frame Dish Rack will help you dry everything without it spreading across the kitchen counter and making the room look cluttered.
The dish rack is carefully designed to help you hold more dishes neatly. It has four loops on the side that can hold up a mug or water bottle, and a four-compartment silverware holder to ensure that knives, forks, spoons, straws, and other small kitchen tools are able to dry properly. The rack features a stainless-steel frame with a hydrophilic anti-residue coating for durability and moisture control. Its drip tray has a swiveling spout, allowing you to position it properly based on your setup.
If you ask customers what they think of this dish rack, you're certain to hear a lot of positive feedback. It has a high star rating on Costco's website, which is based off of hundreds of reviews. Users appreciate that it combines a high-end look with lots of features and functionality. They share that they are able to dry a lot of dishes at the same time, and many also note the added benefit of the integrated cup holder rack for drying cups and bottles.
Seville Classics Acacia Top Kitchen Cart with Drawers
If you don't have enough countertop or storage space, consider adding the Seville Classics Acacia Top Kitchen Cart with Drawers to your kitchen. It can help you remove clutter from the other surfaces in the room with its two storage drawers and two spacious open shelves. The drawers are perfect for holding extra cooking utensils and other smaller tools that may be taking up precious countertop space, while the open shelves offer a convenient spot to store pots, pans, bakeware, and other bulkier items that might not fit in your kitchen cabinets. The island will also provide an additional work surface with its acacia wood countertop. It has caster wheels, which will allow you to move it out of the way when you're not using it. The wheels are lockable to keep the island precisely where you want it.
Most Costco customers think very highly of this kitchen island. They share that it's both functional and attractive, offering the ideal mix for their kitchen. Reviewers appreciate the additional storage space that it offers, providing a proper home for more of their kitchen tools and keeping them from being left out to clutter up their countertops. Many customers also highlight the island as a good value.
This kitchen cart retails for $124.99 on Costco's website. However, it was a full $15 cheaper to purchase directly from my local Costco.
SimpleHuman Dual Compartment Step Can with Plastic Lid
Let the SimpleHuman Dual Compartment Step Can with Plastic Lid help you keep your countertops free of items that belong in the garbage or recycling. With dual compartments, you can dedicate one to garbage and one to recycling, allowing you to maintain an organized space without dealing with two bulky containers in the kitchen. One compartment even features a pull-out recycling bin, which will make it easy to empty all the bottles, cans, and jars into your larger bin before putting it out for collection.
SimpleHuman recommends using its custom fit liners for the trash can. These can even be stored in the special liner pocket along the back of the can and pulled directly through the slot on the inside when you need to change the bag. Of course, you could also try other trash bags, including these flexible, scented ones that Costco customers can't stop raving about.
Based on its high rating from numerous customers, there's a lot to love about this dual step can. Customers like that it offers separate compartments for trash and recycling and praise its sleek and modern look. However, while many appreciate the overall design, some users were disappointed to discover that the lid is made from plastic. A few shared that because of this cheaper material choice, their lid broke after a short period of time.
Progressive ProKeeper+ Fresh Produce Keeper Set
Just as you don't want your countertops to be cluttered and messy, you also don't want to open the refrigerator doors to reveal a chaotic scene. And even worse, you certainly don't want to find an old piece of produce that was stuffed in a back corner and has now gone bad. Fortunately, the Progressive ProKeeper+ Fresh Produce Keeper Set can help you avoid both of these problems. The set of three produce bins is designed to extend the lifespan of fruits and vegetables through its special airflow vent system. The base of each container is also unique, with its colander-like design that prevents excess moisture from accumulating and causing items to spoil more quickly.
By and large, customers are pleased that they decided to try this solution for keeping their vegetables fresher for longer. Several share that their items remain fresh for multiple days, whereas they would have already gone bad if they had stuck to their old storage methods. The produce containers sell for $29.99 on Costco's website, but you might be able to snag them for a cheaper price if you shop in person at your local warehouse — they were only $24.99 at the Costco near me.
Methodology
I took a trip to Costco to choose the must-have decluttering products featured in this roundup. When deciding which products to include, I considered the overall quality, price, and functionality of each item, as well as whether a product had a high number of positive reviews. I also tried to include a variety of product types that would help users organize various areas in their kitchens, including the pantry, countertops, and cabinets.