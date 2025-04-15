12 Must-Have Costco Products That Will Declutter Your Kitchen

Keeping your kitchen clutter-free can feel like a full-time job. You clear one side of the counter only to turn around and find that it has been filled back up with wrappers, dishes, towels, packages that belong back in the pantry, and more. The items in the pantry are falling over on one another, and you can't find anything. And let's not even talk about what it looks like under the kitchen sink!

If you can relate to this, it might just mean that you don't have the tools you need to maintain a sense of order. Fortunately, there are some products that will help you reclaim your kitchen countertops and keep your pantry and cabinets organized so you can find what you're looking for with ease. And believe it or not, one of the best places to shop for these kitchen-decluttering products is Costco. Yes, Costco, which offers some of the best prepared foods to simplify your time in the kitchen and get meals to the table more quickly, can also help you declutter the space to make it even more functional. Based on customer reviews and my own trip to Costco, these must-have items will level up your kitchen-organization game.