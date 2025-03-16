The Costco Kitchen Essential Customers Can't Stop Raving About
Life is all about the simple pleasures. And if you ever doubted that, just look how bowled over Costco customers are by its trash bags. With an amassed 4.8 stars across more than 10,500 reviews, it's safe to say the Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech Kitchen Trash Bags have gone down a treat.
Costco claims that the bags have advanced flex tech that reduces the risk of tears, plus additional drawstring reinforcement and grip optimization. The ultra-flexible plastic design seems to be working; the reviews section is full of praise for how stretchy and consistent these bags are for everyday use. Reviews have even overflown onto TikTok, with one user raving about the "fresher than fresh scent" and another claiming the product to be "the best kitchen garbage bags ever."
There are a few naysayers, but aren't they always? As of March 2025, one-star reviews sit at under 200 comments, many of which date back seven years. There are a few complaints of ripped bags here and there, but overall, that's less than a 2% dissatisfaction rate.
Don't mistake this product for a heavy-duty solution, but consider it a top contender for day-to-day kitchen use. As savvy customers quickly point out, there's not much to lose considering Costco's 100% satisfaction return policy, either. Aside from learning how to fight food waste with booze, it's one of the most lighthearted gambles to take.
How to find the perfect bag and keep your kitchen smelling fresh
It's clear that Kirkland's Flex-Tech Kitchen Trash Bags have caused a storm. But what should homeowners be looking for to find the perfect trash bag? Judging by the reviews of this product online, there are three main criteria for great garbage liners: scent, strength, and capacity.
Nobody likes the stench of leaking or ripped trash — let alone the nauseating prospect of cleaning up after such a disaster has struck. Look for indicators of stronger plastic (phrases like stretchable, heavy-duty, or industrial are good signs). Similarly, pick odor-neutralizing but unscented products to avoid the plasticky and ill-disguising results of scented options.
Of course, user error can turn even the highest-quality garbage bags upside down (although hopefully not literally). Pick the right size for your trash can to maximize space, keep tying easy, and provide ample support. Empty garbage regularly and routinely disinfect the container itself.
It's not just about buying the perfect trash bags but evaluating how you use them. There are extra strategies that might help, too, especially in regards to avoiding wafting can stench. With the best product secured, research the common ingredients that will keep your kitchen smelling lovely; scent is the sort of thing best tackled from all angles. Did you know you can make your kitchen smell better by boiling cinnamon? It might be the best-spiced hack to get the most out of your Kirkland Flex-Tech bags.