The Costco Kitchen Essential Customers Can't Stop Raving About

Life is all about the simple pleasures. And if you ever doubted that, just look how bowled over Costco customers are by its trash bags. With an amassed 4.8 stars across more than 10,500 reviews, it's safe to say the Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech Kitchen Trash Bags have gone down a treat.

Costco claims that the bags have advanced flex tech that reduces the risk of tears, plus additional drawstring reinforcement and grip optimization. The ultra-flexible plastic design seems to be working; the reviews section is full of praise for how stretchy and consistent these bags are for everyday use. Reviews have even overflown onto TikTok, with one user raving about the "fresher than fresh scent" and another claiming the product to be "the best kitchen garbage bags ever."

There are a few naysayers, but aren't they always? As of March 2025, one-star reviews sit at under 200 comments, many of which date back seven years. There are a few complaints of ripped bags here and there, but overall, that's less than a 2% dissatisfaction rate.

Don't mistake this product for a heavy-duty solution, but consider it a top contender for day-to-day kitchen use. As savvy customers quickly point out, there's not much to lose considering Costco's 100% satisfaction return policy, either. Aside from learning how to fight food waste with booze, it's one of the most lighthearted gambles to take.