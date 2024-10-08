12 Popular Insulated Water Bottles, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're looking for an insulated water bottle that comes at a great price and can keep your drinks perfectly cold for hours, the Summit water bottle is for you. Simple Modern is a popular pick when it comes to water bottles because it offers a line of insulated bottles that are practical yet inexpensive — its smallest size is just $20.

One of the more unique aspects of the Summit bottle is that it comes with both a straw lid and a chug lid, so you don't have to spend extra for the type of lid you prefer. Both lids are leak-proof and even come with handles. This is another bonus of the Summit bottle that we wanted to point out — its versatility truly makes the bottle.

So, with all these pros, why does the Summit bottle fall last on the list? It's for one reason alone: This insulated bottle can't be used with hot drinks. If you're someone who exclusively uses your water bottle for cold drinks, congrats — you've already found a great bottle for you. But if you think you might ever want to try keeping hot coffee or tea in your insulated water bottle, the Summit water bottle just can't compete.

It's also worth noting that some reviewers say that their Summit water bottles dent easily. This isn't a leakage concern, though — just an aesthetic point.