12 Popular Insulated Water Bottles, Ranked Worst To Best
On the hunt for the best insulated water bottle on the market? So are we. Though there have been plenty of water bottle trends in the past few years — from Stanley tumblers to Hydro Flasks — we wanted to take a look at some of the most consistently popular insulated water bottles on the market and see how they held up.
To get a sense of which bottle should be ranked where, we scoured the internet for reviews far and wide. We wanted good reviews, bad reviews, reviews from people who had their bottles for many years, and reviews from those who were just upset that shipping was taking so long. This led us to come up with 12 different best-selling bottles to rank. Though we had a few opinions on our top picks ourselves, we wanted to make sure that reviewers could agree — whether they reviewed their purchases independently or on the brand's official website.
12. Simple Modern Summit Water Bottle
If you're looking for an insulated water bottle that comes at a great price and can keep your drinks perfectly cold for hours, the Summit water bottle is for you. Simple Modern is a popular pick when it comes to water bottles because it offers a line of insulated bottles that are practical yet inexpensive — its smallest size is just $20.
One of the more unique aspects of the Summit bottle is that it comes with both a straw lid and a chug lid, so you don't have to spend extra for the type of lid you prefer. Both lids are leak-proof and even come with handles. This is another bonus of the Summit bottle that we wanted to point out — its versatility truly makes the bottle.
So, with all these pros, why does the Summit bottle fall last on the list? It's for one reason alone: This insulated bottle can't be used with hot drinks. If you're someone who exclusively uses your water bottle for cold drinks, congrats — you've already found a great bottle for you. But if you think you might ever want to try keeping hot coffee or tea in your insulated water bottle, the Summit water bottle just can't compete.
It's also worth noting that some reviewers say that their Summit water bottles dent easily. This isn't a leakage concern, though — just an aesthetic point.
11. S'well Original Bottle
S'well's best-selling insulated water bottle is its classic Original Bottle. It's customizable and comes in plenty of different colors, perfect for anyone looking for something stylish yet classic. It's available in three different sizes and comes triple-insulated. It can hold both hot and cold drinks and is successful at keeping both at the perfect temperature, according to the bottle's reviewers.
So, why does the Original Bottle fall short? According to reviewers, there's one main reason: texture. The bottles are grippy and sweat-proof (so no condensation causing leakage on the outside of your water bottle) but this also means that their texture is somewhat off-putting to some reviewers — even those who have already owned other types of the S'well Original Bottle. One review also mentions that it's difficult to add stickers to the bottle because of its texture.
It's important to note that this isn't the case for every Original Bottle. But, it does seem to be the case when purchasing nearly every Original Bottle in the 17 oz. size — if you opt for the 9 oz. or 7 oz. instead, you'll have more texture options to choose from. In our opinion, we wish that S'well offered the same options for its larger sizes, though it's nice to have the option to purchase small water bottles since most brands' sizing starts at around 24 oz.
10. Hydro Flask Lightweight Trail Series
The Hydro Flask Lightweight Trail Series is worth a mention because it's a perfect pick for anyone looking for a lightweight bottle. It gained popularity with backpackers, campers, hikers, and sportspeople alike — and there are plenty of people who enjoy using the lightweight bottle for everyday activities, too. It's especially trendy because of its shiny crystalline lineup that sets the bottle apart from other Hydro Flasks in looks alone.
If you're looking to load up on water without the weight of a typical insulated water bottle, the Hydro Flask Trail Series is for you. It's even designed to fit most backpacking water filters. The main downside — and the reason why this bottle doesn't make the top spot — is that it's extremely easy to dent and scratch, according to reviewers.
Hydro Flasks are already known for being easy to dent, and the Trail Series is no exception — in fact, most reviewers can agree that the surface of the bottle will come off with just a scratch and that the bottle dents as soon as it is dropped or hits anything. For $45, that's not great. If you're not as concerned about aesthetics, though, you've no reason to worry. Unlike some tumblers that lose their abilities when dented, most reviewers agree that the bottle's integrity is unaffected.
9. Corkcicle Classic Canteen
Let's be clear about the Corkcicle Classic Canteen. It's one of the brand's best-sellers, and it's not at all a bad water bottle. It'll keep your drinks cold for up to 25 hours and even boasts a spill-proof grippy base. The design is aesthetic yet functional. There are plenty of fun and visually interesting designs to choose from, too.
One potential issue with the Classic Canteen is its mouth. The design of the Classic Canteen was created with a thinner neck to make it easier to sip your drinks without making the mouth itself too wide. The issue with this is that it makes the bottle difficult to clean, according to some reviews — especially if you're enjoying more than just plain water.
Is this a cardinal sin when it comes to water bottles? Maybe, depending on the person. We don't think it's a huge issue. But if you hate having to clean your water bottle out every day, you should at least be aware of this design issue before purchasing the Classic Canteen.
One other problem that most reviewers can agree upon is that the Classic Canteen scratches somewhat easily. But not everyone has this issue, and it is worth mentioning that many reviewers agree that the bottle is hard to dent — even after dropping it.
8. Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle
The Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle is double-insulated and highly durable. Not many reviews have anything to complain about when it comes to the bottle's ability to survive being dropped and bumped. It's also dishwasher-safe, which makes for much easier cleaning — a major benefit if you're planning on using this bottle regularly. It even comes with a cup that doubles as the bottle's lid, which is a major bonus in our opinion — whether you're going camping or just want a classier way to enjoy your drink on the go.
The Classic Legendary Bottle claims to be able to keep drinks warm for up to 38 hours and cold for up to 35 hours — and many of the reviews agree with this statement. Some reviewers have left their hot drinks in the Classic Legendary for a full day and returned to them piping hot.
As with many other insulated water bottles on the market, the Classic Legendary is easy to dent. Also as with many other water bottles on the market, it's expensive. If you're ordering directly from Stanley's website, you'll notice that most negative reviews noted the brand's water bottles being damaged in shipping or very soon after ordering. For a bottle that starts at $33 but can go up to $55 depending on size and style, this isn't very reassuring — but not all reviewers experience this problem.
7. Zojirushi Stainless Mug
If you're a dedicated reader of water bottle reviews, well, we have a few questions for you. But we also know you'll have heard of the Zojirushi Stainless Mug, because this insulated mug seems to get nothing but five-star reviews from everyone who uses it. If you primarily use insulated bottles for hot drinks, you need the Zojirushi Stainless Mug — end of story. Some reviews note that it can keep drinks extremely hot for much longer than many other competitor bottles, including ones on this list. It even has a locking, leak-proof lid.
It's worth noting that some reviewers say these stainless temperature-control mugs can be difficult to clean, as this bottle's lid features many different components to help lock in the liquid's temperature. Depending on where you purchase this bottle from, you'll find it starts retailing at around $30.
Wondering why this insulated bottle didn't make the top spot? Though it's absolutely ace at carrying hot and cold drinks, we have to admit that this is more of a traveler than a plain insulated water bottle. In terms of how easy it is to clean for daily use and its looks when compared to a typical insulated water bottle, it didn't feel quite right to give the Zojirushi the top spot when, at the end of the day, it's a mug — not a bottle.
6. Stanley IceFlow Aerolight
If you've been concerned because you haven't seen your favorite colorful Stanley tumbler at the top of this list, never fear: We're only looking at insulated water bottles, so the shape of the Stanley tumbler rules them out. It's hard to admit, but Stanley's water bottles don't have quite the same reputation that the brand's tumblers do — though that doesn't mean they're not still worth a look.
The Stanley IceFlow Aerolight gained popularity because it was designed after the massive (and heavy) Stanley IceFlow Tumbler. Anyone who was having trouble toting around the behemoth of a tumbler will be excited to see the IceFlow Aerolight on the list — it's essentially the lightweight version of the bestselling tumbler.
Many reviewers love the IceFlow Aerolight because it's totally leak-proof and easy to take on the go. And yes, it's 10 times easier to carry than their IceFlow tumbler. It does, however, cost $45.
Some reviews admit that the water bottle scratches easily. Another big issue with this bottle is that it comes with a top cap that is completely removable, which means that half the reviewers writing in have already accidentally lost it.
5. CamelBak Chute
CamelBak is known for providing quality water bottles, packs, and filters for everyone, from day hikers to backpackers. With that kind of trustworthy reputation, it's no surprise that the brand's everyday water bottle has received high ratings, too. With a magnetic leak-proof top, condensation-proof insulation so your drinks don't sweat, and base that can be cleaned in the dishwasher, the CamelBak Chute is a solid pick for an everyday bottle. It'll keep drinks cold for up to 36 hours and hot for up to 12 — and we're grateful to say the 32 oz. size only costs $35.
Some reviewers do mention that they have trouble with leakage or issues with the bottle not being able to withstand continuous long-term use. Reviews are, however, mixed both ways on this point. If you're truly going to be miffed about needing to purchase a new water bottle after a year or two of heavy use, then you can proceed with caution when it comes to the CamelBak Chute. But plenty of reviewers have mentioned that they've had their water bottles for a few years prior to reviewing them, so we don't think this is a huge drawback when it comes to the Chute.
4. Klean Kanteen TK Pro
The TK Pro claims to keep ice cold for up to almost 100 hours. Most reviewers agree that the bottle does what it claims to when it comes to keeping temperatures perfect for hot and cold drinks long-term.
Now, Klean Kanteen does have a little bit of a reputation when it comes to being dented and damaged. The few that I've used in the past have certainly seen better days. But the TK Pro is made of double-walled stainless steel and even features a reinforced impact base, so it's much more dent-proof than other bottles on the market. It features a leakproof, easy-pour design that's great for on-the-go hydration.
The best part — and the selling point for most Klean Kanteen water bottles — is that they are extremely eco-friendly and made with absolutely no plastics. For someone who's concerned about the environmental impact of their water bottle or just wants to make sure there isn't any plastic touching their daily drink, the TK Pro is definitely the way to go.
One thing to watch out for is that a minority of reviewers have had some trouble with slight leaking from the TK Pro. Whether that's from damage to the bottle itself or just a faulty product, we're not quite sure. But most reviewers don't seem to have this issue.
The TK Pro doesn't come cheap. The 32 oz. bottle costs around $50, though we notice it goes on sale relatively frequently on the brand website.
3. Owala Freesip
One of the best parts about the Freesip is that it is much less expensive than most of its insulated counterparts, retailing for around $30. The lid has both an option for sipping and a straw, so you don't need to unscrew the lid if you prefer to drink straight out of the water bottle. This makes the Freesip one of the best Owala bottles in general, not to mention the fact that it's triple-insulated. It'll keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours.
It's worth mentioning that one major problem with Owala Freesips is that the packaging they come in at retail stores means that their lids can be swapped with other bottles, changing the way they're initially designed. Many buyers choose to secretly switch the lid of the bottle they're about to purchase with a differently colored bottle in store. This can make for some cool lid combinations — after all, one of the main aesthetic benefits of Owala is the brand's unique color combos — but it also means you'll likely have a hard time finding the exact bottle you want without shopping online. Though retailers have been begging customers to stop changing out lids in store, it's unlikely the trend will change anytime soon.
2. Hydro Flask Standard or Wide Mouth
Some insulated bottle reviews consider the Hydro Flask Standard and Wide Mouth to be different bottles. This is true when it comes to buying them, but as for reviews, you're going to receive the exact same bottle with the same qualities — just a different mouth. Since that's something that's purely based on user preference, we've decided to review these bottles as one and the same.
Hydro Flask bottles can stay insulated with hot drinks for 12 hours and cold drinks up to 24 hours. I can safely say that I've tested the wide-mouth version myself — I've successfully kept ice in my Hydro Flask for several hours, even in very hot weather. I've also dropped it multiple times on rocks while hiking, and it hasn't shown even a single scratch. It's even dishwasher-safe.
Although my experience with Hydro Flask has thus far been dent-free, that's not necessarily the case with every review. The main complaint when it comes to the brand's bottles is that they can, in some cases, dent quite easily. This means that — if you drop your bottle enough (or even once, according to some reviewers), you'll likely see it dent fairly easily.
We think the price of the Hydro Flask is worth it, considering that it starts at around $30 for a 20 oz. bottle. Its standard sizing starts at $40 — pricey, but not the most expensive.
1. Yeti Rambler
Ah, Yeti. Not only is the household name known far and wide, but the Yeti Rambler is the brand's best-selling insulated water bottle. It boasts over 10,000 reviews on Yeti's official website.
It's leakproof. It's double-insulated. It has a clip cap designed for easy drinking — and yes, you can swap out the cap, too. Every review can agree that their hot drinks are kept deliciously hot, and their cold drinks are kept icy cold. Plenty of reviewers commend the Yeti Rambler for somehow managing to keep entire ice cubes secure throughout an entire work day. Is it slightly on the pricier end? Well, when you compare it to brands like Simple Modern or Owala, yes. The Yeti Rambler costs $30 for the smallest size and $40 for an average 26 oz. water bottle. In terms of the average insulated water bottle, it's about even with many other leading brands.
But what about durability? Many of the other water bottles on this list have fallen slightly short when it comes to durability, whether that means exterior dents or mere scratches. The top review of the Rambler on Yeti's website says that their Yeti Rambler was run over by a car and was only mildly scratched. If that doesn't sell you, we don't know what will.
Methodology
We pulled opinions from the brands' official websites as well as third-party sellers, independent reviews, and social media. Every brand in this review also advertises its water bottles as being lead-free and BPA-free.
The biggest pro for us was water bottles that keep both hot and cold temperatures consistent for a long time. We also wanted to take style into consideration. Customizability, texture, and color options are a major drawing point (or maybe a drawback) of many water bottles — after all, if you're going to be using it every day, you'd better like how it looks. And, of course, it's not a water bottle review if we don't look at how easy the bottles are to clean.
Lastly, we considered price point. We think our favorite insulated picks are well worth the price, but we took the time to point out cheaper alternatives, too.