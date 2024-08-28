The Stanley Cup Color You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
If you unlock your phone and check your horoscope before doing anything else each morning, you're not alone. You prefer to make choices based on the guidance of ancient traditions, and we respect that. Choosing your Stanley cup color should be no different, especially because there are so many from which to choose. The brand frequently releases new hues, such as the sky blue Stanley cup launched in collaboration with Starbucks this past April. Stanley cups are among the most durable insulated tumblers on the market and come with a Built for Life lifetime warranty, so select your color wisely: It will be an expression of your identity for years to come.
If you are new to the scene and just starting to learn about the astrological calendar, don't fret: We'll make this guide as simple as possible. For now, know that the calendar is divided into 12 months (one of which corresponds with your birthdate) and that each zodiac sign falls into one of four categories: air, fire, water, or earth. This guide will shed light on how your zodiac sign influences your personality, then suggest one Stanley cup color that's right for you. So that your Stanley cup can always be filled with something interesting and delicious, we will also provide you with a specially tailored recipe. Already have a Stanley cup? No worries; check out our list of Stanley cup accessories and buy one in a similar color to what we suggest. Let's dive in!
Aries
Aries kicks off the astrological year with the cleansing power of fire. If this is your sign, you've got a fire in your belly and an ambitious attitude when it comes to achieving your goals in life. Your friends may describe you as one of the most passionate people they know, and you very well might be the leader of your friend group, organizing outings and making sure everyone signs each other's birthday cards. It's no wonder that people like Lady Gaga and Reese Witherspoon share this trait. Your animal is the ram, a fitting representation given your tendency to put your head down and work hard. While you can occasionally be stubborn, impulsive, and impatient, these are side effects of your decisive yin energy. If you put your mind to it, you can tame these qualities just like you achieve any other goal in life.
So, Aries, what's your Stanley cup color? Rosewood glow, of course. Rosewood is a type of resinous hardwood known for its rich black streaks. This Stanley cup color has a distinct sheen that separates it from other shades of red, allowing your signature flare to reach out to even more people. As ruby red as Snow White's apple, this cup is fitting for your bold and daring personality. Because you don't ever do anything halfway, fill your Stanley cup with a refreshing, bright-red watermelon mint margarita mocktail.
Taurus
As the first earth sign of the astrological year, Taurus brings stability and a certain down-to-earth sensibility that many of us value in our closest friends. You are rooted in your values, and although this may occasionally manifest as stubbornness, it is your reliability and dependability that make you such a loyal friend. Of course, these traits translate to your work life, as well, and your boss may characterize you as the employee with some of the most thoughtful ideas. You aren't impulsive, and you allow creativity to flow through you in its own time, like sap up a tree.
There could be no better Stanley cup color for you than shale, Taurus. This color is named after a sedimentary rock, often found near water bodies, that is composed of compacted silt or mud. Reminiscent of sage leaves, ferns, and cool spring water, this shade of green complements your easygoing nature. Fill your Stanley cup with a crisp and gingery green juice recipe to further enhance your cool vibes.
Gemini
You represent the first air sign on the astrological calendar, Gemini, and what a breath of fresh air you are. With a communicative and social personality, you very well could be the person who introduces friends to one another and networks at business events like it's second nature. Your bright, positive energy makes everyone feel like they are being kissed by a sweet ray of sunshine, which is why your Stanley cup color is pomelo.
This color is inspired by the pomelo fruit, a member of the citrus family. Pomelos taste similar to grapefruits, albeit milder and less bitter. One of the more common varieties of pomelo, the honey pomelo, has a peel the same neon shade of yellow that makes this Stanley cup stand out from the crowd. Keep the conversation going by mixing up a batch of simple classic lemonade and carrying it in your Stanley cup to the park for a picnic with friends.
Cancer
Finally, a water sign. As a Cancer, you are known for your sensitive nature. Your animal sign is the crab, which makes sense because, to put it bluntly, you can be crabby at times. The flip side to that, however, is that you are likely the person your friends come to when they need a shoulder to cry on or a friend with whom they can celebrate major life events. You are an emotional being, tenderhearted and compassionate toward the people you hold dear.
Your emotions and moods are fluid, shifting like currents in water. That's why your Stanley cup color is a shade of blue known as indigo. Natural indigo, which was traded around the world before the invention of synthetic indigo in 1878, is an expensive product. With its startling shade of blue, indigo offers the world the gift of true beauty, making it well worth its price tag. For the Cancer, indigo represents the deep emotions this water sign is accustomed to. Once you've got your Stanley cup in hand, fill it with a batch of mermaid lemonade using a sprinkle of blue spirulina powder.
Leo
As the second fire sign of the year and the sole zodiac sign ruled by the sun, Leos are known for their dramatic personalities. Don't take that the wrong way, though; a little bit of drama can enrich life, so long as it is not negative. Need proof? Some of our favorite actors, like Daniel Radcliffe and Jennifer Lawrence, are also Leos. Your healthy sense of drama is bolstered by your confident and creative nature, while your tendency to be bold and passionate helps you accomplish some of your more radical goals in life. While you might err on the side of bossy at times, you make up for it with your charm and generosity.
It's almost like the tigerlily Stanley cup was made for you, Leo. It's flamboyant, it cuts to the chase, and it will never get lost, no matter how messy your kitchen can get. Tiger lilies are indigenous to Asia, but they can now be found blooming in the wild across eastern North America. They are large, bright orange flowers speckled with black dots, and they represent prosperity, confidence, and good fortune. Further celebrate your daring personality by splashing blood orange juice into your tequila sunrise for a sweeter cocktail that can fill your Stanley cup.
Virgo
An earth sign if there ever was one, as a Virgo, you might favor natural, rustic aesthetics. Think "cabin in the woods" and "sleeping under the stars." This propensity toward simplicity is mirrored by your kind and humble personality. You might like to spend your free time volunteering or planning every detail of your friend's engagement party. On the other hand, you may have a habit of working overtime to ensure that your tasks at work are completed to the utmost level of perfection. Your analytical brain is one of your greatest strengths, so you might enjoy and excel at tasks that many people find boring.
In other words, you make brown look stylish, Virgo, which is why your Stanley cup color is rose quartz glow. Rose quartz is a crystal that, as you might guess, is the color of a certain Valentine's Day flower. Indeed, some people believe that rose quartz emanates a loving energy that nurtures both romantic and platonic relationships. Fill your Stanley cup with a brew of Earl Grey sweet tea; the soft citrus scent of bergamot extract will make you feel like you've been transported to an orchard in the great outdoors.
Libra
Oh, Libra, you are proof of the fact that there is never too much love to go around. As an air sign, you are both social and adventurous. These two traits, paired with the fact that you are governed by Venus, explain why you are known for your passion and your tendency to indulge. You might be the friend who is never too full for dessert, and you'll encourage everyone at the table to take a bite of what you are having. You can be a hopeless romantic, and at times, you might let your dramatic side come out in the form of self-pity. Even so, you are always there to comfort others when they do the same.
It comes as no surprise, then, that your Stanley cup color is fuchsia. This shade of pink hails from a flower that is mostly indigenous to Central and South America. Fuchsias are celebrated for their graceful beauty and are particularly stunning when trellised. Fuchsias love cool weather, so try this creative way to use your Stanley tumbler: fill your Stanley cup with ice cream. Given your amorous nature, we suggest opting for Ben & Jerry's Karamel Sutra flavor, which we ranked fourth on our list of Ben & Jerry's dairy-free ice cream flavors.
Scorpio
Scorpios are known for being ambitious; if this is your sign, you are a visionary who sees what could be, not just what is. You tend to relentlessly pursue your goals, sometimes to the point of being a little stubborn. Even so, it is your determination that makes you so successful where others might give up. Because you are as dedicated to your relationships as you are to your personal goals, you have a tight circle of friends who value your loyalty. It's a good idea to follow your intuition because water signs like Scorpio are thought to occasionally come with psychic abilities.
If you are proud to call Scorpio your zodiac sign, then your Stanley cup color is plum. This stone fruit has a complex flavor that fits your personality; when fully ripe, it tastes somewhat similar to a peach, yet its skin remains tart like a cherry. Plums can be eaten in a variety of forms; they might be dried (in this state, they are called "prunes"), boiled into jam, roasted in the oven, or baked into cakes. To celebrate this fruit and your riveting personality, fill your Stanley cup with a plum and ginger cordial mocktail.
Sagittarius
As the last fire sign of the astrological year, Sagittarius advances an inquiring, experimental energy unrivaled by any other zodiac sign. You generally have a positive outlook on life, fueled by a never-ending curiosity regarding subjects beyond material nature. Your philosophical and independent personality can leave you somewhat impatient when you are required to deal with petty or mundane problems in life, but your propensity toward higher thinking will always help you come up with innovative solutions.
Your Stanley cup color is lilac. Purple is the color of spiritual awareness, and it vibrates at a higher frequency than any other color on the visible spectrum. This means you are always on the move, so you'll be needing that Stanley cup to stay hydrated. Lilac comes from the olive family and is native to the Balkan Peninsula. Its Latin name, Syringa vulgaris, pays tribute to a Greek myth in which the god Pan chases the nymph Syringa through a forest, hoping to win her over. Overpowered by Pan's brazen romantic advances, Syringa hides herself as a lilac shrub, the reeds of which Pan uses to fashion his first flute.
So, Sagittarius, whenever you hold your lilac Stanley cup, remember this legend and let it remind you that there is always more to comprehend in this vast, complex world. As you ponder the deeper meanings of life, sip on a refreshing avocado blueberry smoothie that complements the color of your cup.
Capricorn
As a Capricorn, you represent the last earth sign on the astrological calendar. You very well could be an A+ student or an employee of the month, given your hardworking disposition and attention to detail. Capricorns are known for being money-wise, so you might also be someone who can make, invest, and spend your hard-earned dollars without stressing over the details. Indeed, your practical nature safeguards you from impulsively spending money on items you don't need or experiences you can't afford. At times, your productivity can leave little room for lightheartedness and fun, so you could use the occasional reminder to work on your social life with the same vigor as you approach your career.
No task is too mundane for you, Capricorn, and with your ambitious, yet sensitive attitude, you give colors like grey a mesmerizing and compelling twist. It makes sense, then, why your Stanley cup color is polar swirl, one of only a few Stanley cup color options that are not solid. Because you are so dedicated to your work, you might occasionally forget to keep yourself hydrated; practice some self-care by always keeping your Stanley cup with you at your desk. You can fill it with a bold cold brew coffee recipe to sustain you as you work all day long.
Aquarius
Aquarius, the last air sign, brings eccentric, artistic, and unconventional energy to the table. You are surrounded by mystique, and it's not uncommon for you to daydream about revolutionary ideas. You think deeply, and you are quite content to do so on your own. When you are in a state of flow, you might come across as detached, but the fruits of your creative energy are invariably appreciated at work, at home, and by your friends.
Ready to find out your Stanley cup color? It's azure, a fitting shade of blue given that Aquarius is an air sign, and this hue falls within the sky blue category. While some might say your head is in the clouds, this tumbler is proof that you are very much on earth, living a fashionable and contemporary life. To further enhance your bright, cheerful energy, fill your Stanley cup with a blue Hawaiian cocktail.
Pisces
As the last water sign of the astrological year, you are sensitive and not afraid to show your emotions. This softness allows you to cultivate meaningful friendships that, thanks to your adaptability and creativity, may take unusual forms — for instance, a long-distance relationship or a pen pal. Like other water signs, you are intuitive and therefore have the potential to be innovative, so long as you nurture the confidence to put your ideas into motion.
"Just keep swimming" is a motto you live by, which is why your Stanley cup color is seafoam. Somewhere between blue and green, seafoam is a relaxing color for Pisces, and one that helps placate the insecurity and wariness you sometimes feel around other people. Stanley cups are large enough to function as emotional support water bottles, so keep yours around for when you need a reminder that not only will you get by, but you will, in fact, thrive. Because you are known for your imaginative, pie in the sky ideas, we suggest you sip a key lime martini from your Stanley cup.