Forget Making A Whole Pie And Sip A Key Lime Martini Instead

Dessert martinis are all the rage and have been for quite some time — and with good reason. Taking a daring twist on the classic martini cocktail, these versions show a sweeter side of sipping. Whether better with bitters or paying tribute to the world of adult entertainment, the wide range of unique dessert cocktails can turn your favorite sweets into marvelous martinis and more. For those who enjoy a slice of sweet and tart key lime pie, there's a simple and fun way to give this traditional treat a boozy twist without any actual pie. Enter the key lime pie martini, a picture-perfect fusion of pastry and potency.

Like the popular lychee martini, making a key lime pie martini comes down to a small handful of ingredients and a fairly straightforward process of preparation. Unlike the lychee martini, the key lime pie martini is shaken while its lychee counterpart is stirred. In Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone's rendition of the key lime pie martini, the list of ingredients includes Key lime juice, vanilla vodka, coconut rum, simple syrup, and cream of coconut. Typically, the vodka should be vanilla flavored and the rum coconut flavored; however, some recipes differ between mixing extracts with the plain spirits or using already flavored spirits. There are also several fun additions that will turn your key lime pie martini into an extra special indulgence.