How A Dented Insulated Tumbler Can Ruin Your Cold Drinks

If you've tuned in to any Tik Tok trends over the past few years, you know that insulated tumblers are all the rage. From their thick handles, to their straws, to their array of pastel hues, these accessories create a fun, aesthetically-pleasing way to fulfill your daily water intake. But the advantages of insulated tumblers go beyond eye candy. Many brands claim to keep your liquid cold for a significant length of time — in the case of the Stanley Flowstate Tumbler that time is 11 hours for chilled drinks and 48 hours if ice is included — but if you're not careful, you can run into one fatal flaw that can ruin your tumbler's ability to do so.

If you find a deep dent in your bottle, it may no longer be able to keep your drinks cold. These accessories rely on a vacuum seal inside the tumbler, which maintains an internal temperature different from the one outside. Typically, these bottles feature double walls with the vacuum seal in between the two walls maintaining a barrier between your liquid and the outside world. If the dent is big enough that it forces both walls to touch, the integrity of this seal may be compromised, significantly lowering the amount of time your drink remains chilled.