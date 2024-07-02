How Does A Temperature Control Mug Differ From Stainless Steel When Keeping Your Coffee Hot?
Coffee lovers have a lot to consider when it comes to their favorite beverage. Whole bean or ground? Dark or blonde roast? Pour over or French press? Thanks to temperature-controlled mugs, one question coffee drinkers no longer have to ask is how to keep their coffee at the perfect temperature. These innovative mugs ensure that your coffee remains hot from the first sip to the last, eliminating the need to constantly reheat or rush through your morning brew. Before these smart devices, stainless steel was a popular choice for keeping drinks hot, so how does a tried-and-true stainless steel mug compare to a temperature controlled mug?
Temperature control mugs are designed to keep liquid at a specific temperature. Ember, one of the more popular brands on the market, keeps coffee at the selected temperature for up to an hour and a half using the built-in battery or all day if using the charging coaster. These devices keep the temperature steady by heating the liquid to stay at the set temperature. Stainless mugs tend to be insulated, and their combination of material and design effectively slows heat loss. The heat is reflected back into the liquid, helping to maintain its temperature for longer periods. However, they cannot completely prevent heat loss. While stainless steel mugs keep coffee and tea hot for longer than ceramic mugs, they will eventually lose heat.
Is a temperature control mug worth it?
Smart mugs aren't cheap, especially if you opt for the popular Ember Mug, which runs around of $180. There are budget-friendly options, but even those are more expensive than a regular mug and likely more than even a good insulated travel mug. Some smart mugs use an app to set the temperature and others can be set on the device itself, allowing you to customize your drink to the exact degree. Some models come preprogrammed to a set temp that cannot be changed. Brands also vary in whether they include built-in batteries. Most, however, come with a charging pad that extends the time your drink stays at the desired setting.
Beyond these considerations, the question of whether splurging for a temperature control mug is worth it also comes down to whether the stainless mug you already have (or could get for much cheaper) does the job well enough. The key difference between insulated and smart mugs is precision — temperature control means your coffee or tea stays at the exact temperature you want it; stainless keeps it around the same temperature for longer than a regular mug, but the timing varies. If you value the ability to set and maintain your drink's temperature exactly, a smart mug offers a level of control that stainless steel cannot. Additionally, the convenience of having your drink consistently warm without needing to reheat it can be a significant advantage, particularly for those who sip slowly or get easily distracted.