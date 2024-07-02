How Does A Temperature Control Mug Differ From Stainless Steel When Keeping Your Coffee Hot?

Coffee lovers have a lot to consider when it comes to their favorite beverage. Whole bean or ground? Dark or blonde roast? Pour over or French press? Thanks to temperature-controlled mugs, one question coffee drinkers no longer have to ask is how to keep their coffee at the perfect temperature. These innovative mugs ensure that your coffee remains hot from the first sip to the last, eliminating the need to constantly reheat or rush through your morning brew. Before these smart devices, stainless steel was a popular choice for keeping drinks hot, so how does a tried-and-true stainless steel mug compare to a temperature controlled mug?

Temperature control mugs are designed to keep liquid at a specific temperature. Ember, one of the more popular brands on the market, keeps coffee at the selected temperature for up to an hour and a half using the built-in battery or all day if using the charging coaster. These devices keep the temperature steady by heating the liquid to stay at the set temperature. Stainless mugs tend to be insulated, and their combination of material and design effectively slows heat loss. The heat is reflected back into the liquid, helping to maintain its temperature for longer periods. However, they cannot completely prevent heat loss. While stainless steel mugs keep coffee and tea hot for longer than ceramic mugs, they will eventually lose heat.