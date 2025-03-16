11 Convenient Kitchen Cleaning Supplies To Pick Up At Costco
While most of us may not enjoy it, keeping our kitchens clean is essential. Beyond the aesthetic appeal of a clean and organized kitchen, a dirty one can also threaten your health. One of the biggest food safety tips is preventing cross-contamination. If you aren't keeping the dishes, countertops, floors, and other surfaces in your kitchen clean, you're leaving the door open to the risk of food poisoning. If you're not shopping for your kitchen cleaning supplies at Costco, you might want to change that. Many of us limit our warehouse shopping trips to frozen foods, meats, fruits, vegetables, and other food items. However, this is one Costco shopping mistake that you'll want to remedy.
Not only does Costco sell many essential cleaning products and supplies that you might already be using, but they are often available at a more affordable price than you'd pay at other retailers. We took a trip to Costco to check out their collection of cleaning products firsthand. We identified some of the top options that can help you keep your kitchen clean. Below, you'll find our recommendations.
Scrub Mommy dual-sided scrubber and sponge, 8-pack
Whether you're cleaning the kitchen counters, wiping up a spill on the floors, or washing the dishes, you'll find that these Scrub Mommy dual-sided scrubbers and sponges come in quite handy. With one softer sponge side and one FlexTexture side, you'll be able to clean a variety of surfaces with ease. The FlexTexture side of each sponge even changes based on the temperature of the water you use to wet it. Cold water keeps it firm, while hot water makes it more pliable to bend and adjust to tighter spaces and angles. The smiley face of this scrubber is more than just a cute feature. It also adds to its functionality. For example, you can clean both sides of a utensil by squeezing it through the smiling mouth.
You can pick up a variety pack of these Scrub Mommy sponges at Costco. The set includes eight sponges, with two pink, two blue, two violet, and two white. With the variety of color options, these can be even more useful in the kitchen. You can color code what you use them for to minimize cross-contamination. For example, you may designate the white one for cleaning dishes while the blue one is reserved for wiping down the countertops. You can find Scrub Mommy sponges from other retailers, but you're likely to get the best deal by shopping at Costco. The set of eight currently retails for about $10 less at Costco than it does on Amazon.
Overall, customers who have tried these scrubbing sponges are impressed with their performance. Many cite them as durable sponges that hold up well to tough jobs. Many also highlight the benefit of the dual-sided design, sharing that it makes them very versatile.
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day multi-surface variety pack
This variety pack of multi-surface cleaners from Mrs. Meyers is another product you might want to add to your cart the next time you go to Costco. The set includes three 24-ounce spray bottles, which are safe to use on non-porous or sealed countertops, walls, fixtures, or tile floors. It includes three scents: lilac, daisy, and fresh-cut grass, helping you give your kitchen a fresh scent as you clean it. Each cleaner is made with plant-derived ingredients and essential oils. They're free of artificial colors, parabens, phthalates, and glycol solvents, giving you more peace of mind about the chemicals (or lack thereof) that you're using around food prep surfaces.
Costco offers a great deal for these three everyday multi-surface sprays. The set costs a few dollars less than it retails for on Amazon. However, you're also getting more product when you shop at Costco. Each of the three bottles holds 24 ounces of cleaning solution. The set of three bottles available on Amazon only hold 16 ounces. That works out to an additional 24 ounces of solution between the three spray bottles with a lower retail price. It's really a no-brainer.
Many who have used these multi-surface cleaners from Mrs. Meyers praise their cleaning power. They share that the sprays work well and make it possible for them to keep their kitchen and home clean without the harmful chemicals found in other products. The scent is another feature that several highlight. They find that these sprays have a pleasant fragrance that isn't overpowering.
Arm & Hammer baking soda
If you're an avid baker, you may already purchase the large, 13.5-pound bag of Arm & Hammer pure baking soda from the warehouse to use for cookies, cakes, and other treats. However, the next time you head to the store, you might want to pick up an extra bag to have on hand for cleaning the kitchen. Believe it or not, there are several genius ways to clean your kitchen with baking soda. It has an abrasive texture, can help remove odors, and can eliminate stains from many surface types. Plus, it's eco-friendly and allows you to keep your kitchen clean without introducing potentially harmful chemicals to the space. A few ways to incorporate it into your cleaning routine include using it to refresh the dishwasher and remove hard water stains, using it to get gunk and grime off the inside of your oven door, letting it help you deodorize that stinky trash can, or removing tea or coffee stains from your mugs.
The 13.5-pound bag at Costco is a good deal, too. You'll pay more per ounce when shopping at most other retailers, especially for the trusted Arm & Hammer brand. Moreover, the larger bag can also be more convenient. Once you get home, you could split it into smaller containers and dedicate one more baking and one for cleaning tasks.
Clorox multi-surface cleaner with bleach
Daily cleaning is one important part of maintaining a safe kitchen. However, it is also important to make sure that you are disinfecting your surfaces regularly, especially if you've recently worked with raw meat. You can purchase this pack of Clorox multi-surface cleaner to help you accomplish this goal. The disinfectant cleaner can kill up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria — it has even been proven to kill the COVID-19 virus. When you buy this cleaner at Costco, you'll get a 32-ounce spray bottle and a 180-ounce refill bottle.
Most customers who have used this spray in their kitchen are pleased with its performance. They share that it works effectively, leaving their counters and other surfaces free of dangerous bacteria. Some even note that it helped them remove stains from the grout or loosened baked-on foods on their stovetop. The per-ounce price at Costco makes this another top cleaning product you'll want to purchase on your next trip to the warehouse. This is especially true if you don't already have a spray bottle to use to apply it to the surfaces in your kitchen that you need to disinfect.
Old Style distilled white vinegar
Vinegar is another pantry staple that is for much more than just cooking. There are several vinegar hacks for cleaning the kitchen. Vinegar is acidic, which makes it a powerful natural cleaning product. It can kill bacteria and eliminate grease, mineral deposits, and other gunk that might be covering the various surfaces in your kitchen. A few potential uses for this versatile cleaning product include descaling a coffee maker, cleaning wooden cutting boards, and removing stains from the kitchen countertops.
When you shop at Costco, you can stock up on this useful cleaning product. The warehouse sells a box with six 64-ounce bottles of Old Style distilled white vinegar. That works out to a total of 384 ounces of the powerful cleaning liquid. Many other retailers sell 1-gallon bottles, but they work out to be a lot more expensive per ounce than the excellent deal you can snag at Costco. Plus, since each bottle is only 64 ounces, it will be easier to pour and store to keep it convenient when you're ready to start cleaning the kitchen.
Swiffer heavy-duty wet mopping cloths
These Swiffer heavy-duty wet mopping cloths can be a real asset in the constant struggle that is keeping the kitchen floor clean. First, they're easy to use. In seconds, you can have them locked into your Swiffer Sweeper, and you'll be ready to start cleaning the floor. They're safe to use on all finished floor surfaces and feature a dirt magnet strip to help attract all the dirt and debris that are covering your floors. Plus, each pad has an integrated scrubbing strip to help you loosen any stuck-on gunk. Once you're done, you simply toss the pad in the trash, and your work is done.
Customers who have tried these heavy-duty mopping cloths are generally impressed with their performance. They share that they work well at removing gunk and grime from their hard floors, and leave their space smelling fresh and clean. Several highlight the lavender scent as pleasant, but not overwhelming. And, when you shop at Costco, you can get a better deal on the wipes than you'll find from many other retailers. Each pack includes 54 wipes — compared to the standard 20 that are included at other retailers. Depending on where you shop, each wipe should work out to be a few cents less expensive when you buy them at Costco.
Dawn Platinum Advanced dish soap
As you're walking down the cleaning aisles at Costco, you'll definitely want to add a bottle of the Dawn Platinum Advanced dish soap to your cart. Dish soap can be used for cleaning so much more than just dishes, so you'll be grateful to have this large, 90-ounce refill bottle on hand. When you add a few drops of the dish soap to a spray bottle with equal parts distilled white vinegar and water, you can make an all-purpose cleaning spray. Use it to clean your counters, backsplash, walls, and even floors (you may want to mix a larger batch in your mop bucket for this one).
As you can probably guess, the 90-ounce refill bottle of Dawn Platinum Advanced dish soap is an excellent deal when you buy it from Costco. Several reviewers highlight it as a great value for the price. Many customers highlight its versatility as one thing that makes it such a valuable addition to their kitchens.
Lysol disinfecting wipes
Remember, there is a food safety difference between cleaning and sanitizing your kitchen. So, while wiping your counters with water or even some dish soap can help keep your kitchen clean, it will still be necessary to disinfect these surfaces regularly, especially when you're working with any bacteria-laden foods. Fortunately, Costco has you covered with this four-pack of Lysol disinfecting wipes. The packs include two lemon and lime blossom-scented canisters and two crisp lemon-scented canisters. Each canister holds 95 wipes. So, with this four-pack, you'll receive 380 total wipes. When used according to the package directions, they can help you kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria that could be lurking on the surfaces in your kitchen. They've even been shown to kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
Of course, you can find Lysol wipes at just about any grocery or home improvement store. However, you'll be better off purchasing them at Costco if you're looking for the best deal. Each wipe works out to cost about 4 cents. This is up to 35% off what you can expect to pay when shopping at other retailers.
Shark Cordless Pro vacuum with Clean Sense IQ
A cordless vacuum is another tool that can simplify the task of keeping your kitchen floors clean. Whether one of the dogs tracks in dirt, you spill some flour when baking cookies, or the cereal misses the bowl and hits the floor, the Shark Cordless Pro vacuum with Clean Sense IQ can help you clean up the mess quickly and get back to what you need to do. It offers up to 40 minutes of continuous runtime, has a sealed HEPA filter to trap allergens and odors, and offers a removable wand to help you get into hard-to-reach spots. This model also offers Shark's Clean Sense IQ technology, which automatically detects dirtier areas and adjusts the suction power to match.
Costco shoppers have a lot of positive things to share about this vacuum cleaner. Several highlight its powerful suction in their reviews. They appreciate how easy it is to clean their floors. Another feature that many appreciate is the cordless design of the vacuum. They find that it is convenient to grab for quick cleaning tasks, and many also share that the battery lasts for a good amount of time before needing to be recharged. While the vacuums sold by Costco often vary slightly from those you can buy from other retailers, this model's retail price is over $100 less than a similar model on Amazon.
Cascade Platinum Plus dishwasher detergent ActionPacs
Loading your dishwasher properly is only one key part of making sure your dishes come out clean. The other, of course, is the dishwasher detergent. The Cascade Platinum Plus dishwasher detergent ActionPacs are another convenient kitchen cleaning supply that you'll want to pick up during your next Costco run. Each dishwasher pod is formulated to fight grease and scrub food off of dishes, allowing you to put your dirty dishes in the dishwasher without worrying about cleaning them first. Compared to the standard Cascade Platinum ActionPacs these offer a higher ratio of liquid to give them more enhanced cleaning power. Each pack from Costco comes with 81 pods.
These are another customer favorite. Users find that they do an excellent job cleaning their dishes. Several also highlight what a great value for the money they are. The pack of 81 from Costco is only a few dollars more than a smaller, 62-pack on Amazon.
Scotch Brite Zero Scratch sponges
You can never have enough sponges. After all, kitchen sponges don't last very long. They harbor a lot of bacteria and ideally should be replaced — or at least cleaned in the microwave or dishwasher — once a week. At Costco, you can pick up a pack of 24 Scotch Brite Zero Scratch sponges, helping you keep your supply up so that you'll always have a clean one when you need it. Each sponge offers a dual-sided design, with one scrubby side and one spongy side. They each also feature an S-shaped design, making them more ergonomic to hold than traditional rectangular sponges. The Zero Scratch design is safe to use on a variety of surfaces, including Teflon and Calphalon non-stick cookware.
Most users are pleased with their decision to purchase this pack of sponges from Costco. Many share that the sponges work well and allow them to clean pots, pans, countertops and more without worrying about them getting scratched. As you can probably guess, you'll get a better deal when you purchase these sponges at Costco than you will when shopping at many other retailers. Based on the retail price, purchasing the same number of sponges on Amazon will cost you about ⅓ more than you'd pay at Costco.
Swiffer heavy-duty dusting kit
There are lots of places in the kitchen where dust can get trapped, including on the top of the refrigerator, around the ceiling fan or light fixture, and along the baseboards. You can dust all of these areas — and more — with ease using the Swiffer heavy-duty dusting kit from Costco. The kit comes with 17 refill dusters and a reusable handle to help you say good riddance to any dust bunnies lurking in your food prep areas. Each duster offers a double-sided design, increasing your efficiency. The dusting heads also offer a special design with thousands of tiny fibers that cling to dust to prevent it from getting released back into the air.
According to users, these are invaluable tools for keeping their kitchens and homes free of dust. They find that they not only effectively remove dust from a variety of surfaces but also make the task easier and faster than it would be using other cleaning methods. A pack of 17 dusters plus the reusable handle only costs a few dollars more from Costco than a pack of 11 with no reusable handle on Amazon.
Tineco iFloor 3 Ultra cordless wet-dry hard floor vacuum
When your kitchen floors need a deeper clean, don't waste time vacuuming first and then mopping. Instead, pick up the Tineco iFloor 3 Ultra cordless wet-dry hard floor vacuum on your next Costco shopping trip. This versatile cleaning tool doubles as a mop and a vacuum. It offers a cordless design, eliminating the need to be tethered to a wall outlet. The wet/dry vacuum comes with three brush tools, three filters, and two bottles of cleaning solution, helping you reduce future maintenance costs. You'll also be able to feel confident that you aren't spreading dirty water across your floors thanks to its two-tank system.
The vast majority of Costco customers who purchased this wet/dry hard floor vacuum are impressed with its performance. They share that it is easy to use and that it does an excellent job of keeping their hard floors clean. Many are also impressed by the self-cleaning feature, which further simplifies the effort they need to put into keeping their kitchen floors looking their best. Similar Tineco models are slightly more expensive on Amazon. In addition to being more expensive, these vacuums also don't come with all the accessories that the Costco version does, making it an even better deal.