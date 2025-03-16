11 Convenient Kitchen Cleaning Supplies To Pick Up At Costco

Whether you're cleaning the kitchen counters, wiping up a spill on the floors, or washing the dishes, you'll find that these Scrub Mommy dual-sided scrubbers and sponges come in quite handy. With one softer sponge side and one FlexTexture side, you'll be able to clean a variety of surfaces with ease. The FlexTexture side of each sponge even changes based on the temperature of the water you use to wet it. Cold water keeps it firm, while hot water makes it more pliable to bend and adjust to tighter spaces and angles. The smiley face of this scrubber is more than just a cute feature. It also adds to its functionality. For example, you can clean both sides of a utensil by squeezing it through the smiling mouth.

You can pick up a variety pack of these Scrub Mommy sponges at Costco. The set includes eight sponges, with two pink, two blue, two violet, and two white. With the variety of color options, these can be even more useful in the kitchen. You can color code what you use them for to minimize cross-contamination. For example, you may designate the white one for cleaning dishes while the blue one is reserved for wiping down the countertops. You can find Scrub Mommy sponges from other retailers, but you're likely to get the best deal by shopping at Costco. The set of eight currently retails for about $10 less at Costco than it does on Amazon.

Overall, customers who have tried these scrubbing sponges are impressed with their performance. Many cite them as durable sponges that hold up well to tough jobs. Many also highlight the benefit of the dual-sided design, sharing that it makes them very versatile.