The Kitchen Tool That Doubles As Decor, According To Joanna Gaines

The kitchen is where we spend most of our time. It's the room for cooking, baking, cleaning, meal-prepping, eating, catching up with friends and family, and it may even double as your office. You want such an important space to feel personalized with your style and pleasant touches, but decorating your kitchen can be challenging. Creating clutter is one of the worst, most common kitchen-organization mistakes, and it can make your chores even more stressful. And if you display decor for decor's sake, you can almost count on those items getting damaged from heat, moisture, and rogue ingredients. The secret solution is to find kitchen items with actual uses that can double as decor. The perfect place to start, according to interior decor expert Joanna Gaines, is with bread boards.

"One of my favorite pieces to keep out on the countertops are bread boards," Gaines says in a video for Target. "They're beautiful for serving food. You can also turn them on their sides and lean them against the backsplash to add texture and dimension without taking too much countertop space." You need bread boards, anyway; why not turn them into pops of warm color when they're not in use? Choose a few in different shapes, sizes, or tones of wood and group them in another Gaines-approved method of creating vignettes. They'll enrich your kitchen, will stay out of the way, can spring into action and serve breads, cheeses, and more, and they're easy to keep clean.