23 Beautiful Kitchen Counter Decorations That Are Actually Useful

Is there anything more satisfying than an aesthetically pleasing kitchen? Designing a kitchen with your own style preferences in mind only makes culinary creativity all the more enjoyable. It's no surprise, then, that the market is rife with kitchen decor. If you're outfitting a particularly small space (or, like some of us, you just have a plethora of kitchen equipment), decor can seem too superfluous to play any real role, and you might stay away from buying it altogether.

Fortunately, not all kitchen decor is purely decorative. When designing an aesthetically pleasing kitchen in tight quarters, functional decor will be your best friend. You know what we're talking about — decorative tea kettles that do actually heat up water, utensil crocks that are as eye-catching as any vase of flowers, or even fruit bowls that are marvels in themselves. Choosing pieces of decor that are multifunctional will maximize and beautify any small space. Looking to do a kitchen makeover? Don't go in blind; we found some functional kitchen decor pieces that can spark some creative inspo (and one or two will probably make it into your cart).