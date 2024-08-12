The Double-Dipping Mistake That's Ruining Your Jar Of Honey
If you've ever wondered what turned your jar of honey from a drizzle-able delight to a solid mass of crystals, the answer may be in your silverware drawer. Because honey is a delicate balance of around 70% sugars and 20% water, anything that upsets those proportions can change its texture. So if you're sweetening a cup of tea or a smoothie and go back for a second spoonful of honey after stirring your drink, your spoon may transfer just enough liquid into the jar to change that balance and crystallize the honey. For the same reason, storing the honey in a humid place where it can absorb water from the air can cause it to crystallize, too.
But don't fret. This phenomenon only happens with raw, unadulterated honey which has not undergone the pasteurization and filtration processes that can detract from its natural tastes and aromas. When you see it, you know you're dealing with the good stuff, which makes it all the more worth your while to turn it back into liquid gold again.
Rescuing crystallized honey
The best way to revive your crystallized honey is to heat it. Warm a pan of water, removing it from heat before it boils, since overheating can affect its flavor. Then remove the lid and place the honey jar in the warm water for about 15 minutes or until it liquifies. We don't recommend microwaving, since that can also overheat the honey. Another technique is to add corn syrup to your honey to adjust the balance of sugar and water.
To prevent your honey from crystallizing in the future, there are a couple of things you can do. First, store it in a dry place at room temperature (not the refrigerator), with the lid fastened tightly. And secondly, don't double-dip into the jar. Either keep the spoon above the surface of your drink, or use a second dry spoon to avoid introducing any moisture to the jar. Following these tricks will help keep your honey flowing for next time.