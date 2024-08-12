The Double-Dipping Mistake That's Ruining Your Jar Of Honey

If you've ever wondered what turned your jar of honey from a drizzle-able delight to a solid mass of crystals, the answer may be in your silverware drawer. Because honey is a delicate balance of around 70% sugars and 20% water, anything that upsets those proportions can change its texture. So if you're sweetening a cup of tea or a smoothie and go back for a second spoonful of honey after stirring your drink, your spoon may transfer just enough liquid into the jar to change that balance and crystallize the honey. For the same reason, storing the honey in a humid place where it can absorb water from the air can cause it to crystallize, too.

But don't fret. This phenomenon only happens with raw, unadulterated honey which has not undergone the pasteurization and filtration processes that can detract from its natural tastes and aromas. When you see it, you know you're dealing with the good stuff, which makes it all the more worth your while to turn it back into liquid gold again.