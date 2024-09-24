The Stirring Mistake That Causes Clumpy Matcha

So, if you shouldn't stir your matcha, what should you do? As Jee Choe went on to explain, "the key is to whisk or shake it vigorously so it suspends in the liquid." When it comes to whisking, the best option is a bamboo whisk. Think twice before using a metal version, since these devices have less wires than the strands on the bamboo varieties. This means that metal whisks are less likely to succeed at breaking up your matcha into smaller pieces and whirling it into a suspension with an airy consistency. Once you have your bamboo tool ready, you'll first want to sift your powder into a wide bowl to get rid of any initial clumps. Then pour it in a little bit of hot (but not boiling) water. Scrape any dry powder off the sides, and whisk everything together following a zig-zagging "M" shape. This may feel a little stiff the first time you try it, but it's the best way to bring air into your mixture and create that froth.

If you don't have a whisk, you can shake your matcha. Pour the sifted powder and the same amount of warm water into a jar, secure the lid, then shake it for about 30 seconds. The motion should be enough to properly suspend your powder. When you're all done, you can pour the mixture over a glass of ice and milk for an iced latte, no hot water needed.