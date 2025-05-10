11 Ways To Design The Retro Kitchen Of Your Dreams
If you've been noticing signs that it's time to remodel your kitchen, you may finally be ready to start designing the retro kitchen of your dreams. Retro kitchens strive to recreate the design trends of the 1950s, '60s, and '70s. While these design elements may be vintage, a this type of kitchen is actually one of the current kitchen design trends. If you're thinking about designing a retro kitchen in your home, you've come to the right place.
We reached out to four design professionals for their expert advice about the different elements you will want to consider for a retro kitchen to help you turn your dreams into a reality. Ariel Darmoni is the general manager at 123 Remodeling; Danny Niemela is a professional contractor, home remodeler, and the co-owner, vice president, and CFO at ArDan Construction; Noz Nozawa is an interior designer and the founder of Noz Design; and Elissa Hall is a lead designer at RedAwning.
Darmoni tells us, "Retro design celebrates joy and function." What's not to love about the bright and cheery colors and patterns in one of the most-used rooms in the home? If you want to design a retro kitchen, you'll need to consider the various surfaces and materials in the space — including the cabinets, countertops, flooring, lighting, appliances, and decor — to create an authentic look. As Niemela shares, "Retro kitchens win when you commit. No halfway designs. Go bold with one or two central colors, keep the lines clean, and let the accents tell the story." Keep reading to find the inspiration to transform your kitchen.
Opt for countertop materials that will deliver that throwback look
Your countertop choices can really make or break the retro look that you're going for. Sleek finishes, for example, belong in a modern kitchen. Choosing them for your retro space can throw off the whole vibe. "Laminate is king for a retro look," says Danny Niemela, who goes on to explain that this particularly applies when it has a high-gloss finish as well as edge banding that's funky.
For those going for a bolder statement, he recommends colors such as cherry red, mustard, or aqua. On the other hand, if you want your kitchen to look similar to a 1950s diner, he highlights more subdued colors, such as mint green, soft yellow, or pink pastels, as a better choice. "If you are doing it right, the counters should look like they could hold a milkshake or a rotary phone," says Niemela.
Noz Nozawa also notes the importance of the countertop choices when designing a retro kitchen. However, she offers some slightly different advice when it comes to materials. With all the advancements that have been made in recent years toward producing higher quality countertop options, she recommends opting for something that will be easier to maintain and clean — you have to be selective about the color and designs that you choose. Natural speckled pattern stone, terrazzo counters, or Formica countertops could be a good fit, but it depends on what retro qualities you're looking for, Nozawa shares.
Choose flat-front cabinets with rounded hardware for a vintage feel
When you think about the different retro kitchens you've seen, either in person or online while looking for inspiration for your space, you may have noticed the appearance of the cabinets. You'll want to be purposeful when choosing your cabinets and their hardware as you design your new space.
"Retro kitchens shine with flat-front cabinets in glossy finishes," shares Ariel Darmoni. He recommends going for a vintage look with bold and bright primary colors, creams, or softer blue hues. But if you prefer something more muted, then Elissa Hall says that you might want to opt for matte enamel.
Once you've decided on the style and color of the cabinets themselves, you aren't quite done. You can't forget about hardware. Darmoni recommends pulls and knobs made with brushed nickel or rounded chrome. "The classic retro look is all about simplicity and charm, rather than ornate details," he says.
Continuing with that theme of simplicity, Noz Nozawa offers another alternative to consider as you decide how you'll be opening the cabinets and drawers. She says that integrated pulls on doors and drawers can be a good throwback choice.
With the right styling and materials, open shelves could add to the retro look
As you're planning your retro kitchen, one thing you could consider is replacing some of your upper cabinets with open shelves. However, this option will only work if executed properly. If you choose the wrong material for the shelves themselves or are purposeful about what you put on them, that retro look won't come together properly. Elissa Hall recommends opting for adding a few lacquered wood or enameled shelves. She cautions against going too overboard and replacing all of your upper cabinets with open shelves, however.
"There wasn't much open shelving in the 1950s and '60s, but colorful dishware was on view. So I recommend open shelves for vintage Pyrex or Fiestaware — that feels charming and not too modern minimalist," explains Hall. Ariel Darmoni agrees that open shelves can work in a retro kitchen, noting that they can make the kitchen look truly lived in. However, he also warns about overdoing it when you're styling the shelves. "They need to be styled with intention — too much clutter and the effect is lost. Balance is key," he says.
Bright and colorful appliances with rounded edges will deliver that retro look
Stainless steel appliances are one thing that you would never find in a 1950s or 1960s kitchen. So, these modern appliances won't work if you're trying to recreate an authentic look. You don't want to make a stovetop, dishwasher, or refrigerator buying mistake. Instead, Danny Niemela recommends opting for appliances with analog knobs and rounded edges with a retro color palette.
Fortunately, finding such pieces for your space won't be as challenging as you might think. "There are entire brands whose aesthetic is dedicated to colorful, retro appliances — from Smeg to Big Chill, to more modern-meets-retro appliance styles from Café Appliances and BlueStar," explains Noz Nozawa.
Elissa Hall recommends focusing on one statement piece so it doesn't overwhelm the area. Niemela echoes this sentiment and the effect that a statement piece can have on the entire space and its overall feel. "We have dropped in cherry red and butter yellow ranges in kitchens under 200 square feet and made them the focal point. That one item alone can set the entire tone of the space," he shares.
Don't overlook decor for your retro kitchen
As Danny Niemela explains, "Decor makes or breaks [the retro kitchen] look." Cabinets, countertops, and appliances are certainly essential, but they are just the bones of the project. Think of the decor as adding some meat to those bones. Niemela recommends integrating details such as chrome table legs, diner stools, and neon signs into your space. He also recommends looking for some exciting vintage fridge magnets instead of opting for modern art for the walls. "The more tactile and playful the element, the better," explains Niemela.
Darmoni offers one suggestion for those who would like to add some art to their walls. Instead of choosing a print, he recommends framing vintage ads from the 1950s or 1960s. "It's these little touches that pull everything together and make the kitchen feel like a real space — not just a theme," says Darmoni.
Bold lighting choices can enhance the feel of the space
One of the most common kitchen design mistakes is overlooking the importance of lighting. Lighting is equally important whether you're designing a retro kitchen or an ultra-modern one — though the fixtures you choose will be markedly different. "Retro design was fun and inviting, so the lighting should reflect that mood," shares Ariel Darmoni. He recommends picking softer lighting instead of overly harsh or clinical fixtures.
Elissa Hall has a tip for when you're deciding which fixtures to work into your retro kitchen. "Look to the post-war optimism of the 1950s for design inspiration — brass, enamel, and milk glass are all terrific materials," she says. She highlights globe-shaped pendants, sputnik-style chandeliers, and cone-shaped wall sconces as some top options to consider. Noz Nozawa adds that lighting can also offer a touch of nostalgia and that there are a lot of modern pieces made to fit the vintage style and spirit.
Wallpaper is often the way to go for a retro kitchen
No kitchen remodeling project is complete without giving some attention to the walls. And, while you could paint the walls, many of our experts recommend thinking outside of the can. "Wallpaper is the unsung hero of retro kitchens," says Elissa Hall. Danny Niemela highlights the importance of choosing the right pattern to achieve your desired retro look. "You want something graphic, repetitive, and unapologetically cheerful," he says. Atomic patterns, boomerangs, and florals are three patterns that he says can help you achieve this graphic and cheerful retro look. Opting for wallpaper may deliver an additional benefit, too. With the right pattern, it is one of those clever ways to make your kitchen seem larger than it really is.
Thinking about wallpapering the walls in your kitchen may feel a bit daunting, but with the right tools, the process should go more quickly than you're likely anticipating. Wallpaper can also be more affordable than you might think. According to Niemela, "You can get decent rolls for $80 to $120 and cover a feature wall for under $400 total." However, wallpaper isn't the only option for a retro kitchen. If you're going to go the paint route, Noz Nozawa recommends picking a pastel color. Some options to consider include sea foam green, peach, lemon, and pink.
Flooring can make or break your retro design
"I actually think the flooring in a retro-style kitchen is critical," explains Noz Nozawa. She continues, "Going with a tile floor in a checkerboard pattern, choosing terrazzo or ceramic tile, or even going with a linoleum floor, all feel the most throwback and retro to me." If you think about it, it makes sense why your flooring choice is so critical. It will be spanning nearly the entire length and width of your kitchen, so everyone is going to notice it. Even with the right cabinets, countertops, and other design elements, the wrong flooring choice can throw the whole look off.
Elissa Hall agrees that flooring is an important element in creating a true retro look in your kitchen. "Even if you're remodeling on a budget, flooring is the place where a single audacious decision can pull the entire design narrative," she says. Danny Niemela offers a suggestion for those who are looking to stick to a budget, while still being able to upgrade the look of their flooring to match their retro design visions. "We have even installed peel-and-stick tiles in red and white diamonds for under $1,000, and they transformed the whole space," he says.
Have some fun with the backsplash
If you've picked up on one theme so far, it's probably that retro kitchens were anything but boring. You'll want to keep this excitement going through the backsplash that you choose. Several of our experts highlight glossy ceramic tiles as a top choice for a backsplash in a retro kitchen. Ariel Darmoni suggests picking from colors like aqua, lemon, or peach, while Elissa Hall mentions cherry red, mint, or navy as other colors to help you achieve the desired look.
Don't forget that ceramic tiles are available in different shapes and that there are different patterns you can lay them out in. Noz Nozawa says that she tends to opt for square or rectangular tiles when designing a retro kitchen. "You could grid the tiles or arrange them in offsets or parquets," she explains.
If you're looking for something a little different, there are other backsplash materials to consider. "You could also apply aluminum or stainless steel sheeting as they've done in old-fashioned kitchens as a nod to industry," says Elissa Hall. Danny Niemela shares one other option. He says, "Glass block windows also do a ton of work in throwing back the style." For this, he recommends spacing the tiles closely together to keep grout lines thin. Regardless of the backsplash material you choose, keep Darmoni's advice in mind: "The goal is to create contrast and interest — retro kitchens never shied away from personality," he says.
Small changes can make a big difference if you're working on a tight budget
While we all would love an unlimited budget as we're renovating our kitchen, that's not always a reality. Fortunately, even if you don't have the budget for a full kitchen upgrade, there are a few small and relatively inexpensive changes that can have a big impact. A few of our experts shared some of their favorite kitchen design updates on a budget that can still deliver that retro feel. "If you are working on a tight budget, swap cabinet hardware, install peel-and-stick floor tiles, and thrift vintage bar stools," Danny Niemela recommends.
If you're looking to add some color to your space, Ariel Darmoni says, "You can also paint a feature wall or your kitchen chairs to bring in that retro energy without overhauling the whole room." A few simple additions can also be very impactful. For example, Darmoni highlights that you could swap the existing curtains or blinds in the room to a bold pattern or gingham material. Elissa Hall says, "Even countertop appliances — like a vintage-look toaster or a red kettle — can contribute to the vibe without requiring a complete redo."
Keep the retro vibe in mind when you add the finishing touches
There's a lot that goes into planning a kitchen remodel. The big decisions, such as the countertop materials, cabinet colors, and flooring style, can take a lot of your time and energy. Just make sure you save enough of that energy to pay attention to the finishing touches that can really help pull everything together and make your retro kitchen feel authentic and uniquely yours. "Think beyond the obvious. Other good options include patterned curtains, cafe-style drapes, and vinyl bench seating for breakfast nooks," says Elissa Hall.
Ariel Darmoni reminds us that we shouldn't be afraid to incorporate colors, patterns, and statement pieces into our kitchens. "Choose one or two strong design features — a vintage light fixture or a statement fridge — and let everything else support that," he explains.
Hall also recommends giving some thought to how you can make the kitchen feel alive. She suggests combining aesthetics with sound. "Setting a Bluetooth speaker made to resemble an antique radio on your counter can unobtrusively establish the decade, and gives you a chance to blast Chuck Berry or Petula Clark as you chop," Hall says. Just keep that retro vibe in mind, and choose finishing touches that will make you smile. You'll be amazed at the space you're able to create.