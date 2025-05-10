11 Ways To Design The Retro Kitchen Of Your Dreams

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've been noticing signs that it's time to remodel your kitchen, you may finally be ready to start designing the retro kitchen of your dreams. Retro kitchens strive to recreate the design trends of the 1950s, '60s, and '70s. While these design elements may be vintage, a this type of kitchen is actually one of the current kitchen design trends. If you're thinking about designing a retro kitchen in your home, you've come to the right place.

We reached out to four design professionals for their expert advice about the different elements you will want to consider for a retro kitchen to help you turn your dreams into a reality. Ariel Darmoni is the general manager at 123 Remodeling; Danny Niemela is a professional contractor, home remodeler, and the co-owner, vice president, and CFO at ArDan Construction; Noz Nozawa is an interior designer and the founder of Noz Design; and Elissa Hall is a lead designer at RedAwning.

Darmoni tells us, "Retro design celebrates joy and function." What's not to love about the bright and cheery colors and patterns in one of the most-used rooms in the home? If you want to design a retro kitchen, you'll need to consider the various surfaces and materials in the space — including the cabinets, countertops, flooring, lighting, appliances, and decor — to create an authentic look. As Niemela shares, "Retro kitchens win when you commit. No halfway designs. Go bold with one or two central colors, keep the lines clean, and let the accents tell the story." Keep reading to find the inspiration to transform your kitchen.