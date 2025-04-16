12 Signs That It's Time To Remodel Your Kitchen

Trends come and trends go, but it is also true that tastes evolve over time. Perhaps the merry riot of colors that you favored when you were younger doesn't strike a chord with your design preferences now. If your kitchen decor is functional but you aren't able to shake off the nagging feeling that it seems dated, it could be a sign that you're longing to remodel.

"A well-designed kitchen is the heart of a home but, over time, even the most exquisite spaces require refinement," Maud Ferrand says. In her rulebook, outdated aesthetics that no longer inspire are a sign that you are due for a kitchen remodel — and Monica Gounaropoulos agrees. "The kitchen has always been the hub of any household, but it's increasingly being seen as a social space too with many of us spending more time at home, and hosting friends and family," she says.

So, what's dominating the trend charts for 2025? ELLE Decor reports that fabric fixtures are trumping hard surfaces — think sconces, pendants, and table lamps with textural, cream-colored fabric shades. If you are ready to break up with millennial grays, you can also rejoice in the fact that earthen hues are creeping into modern kitchens. For a nature-inspired touch, you will want to opt for a color palette dominated by warm greens and blues complemented by hanging herbs, terracotta objects, and mismatched pots.