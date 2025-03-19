13 Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A New Refrigerator

One of the most important things to remember about refrigerators is that they're typically the largest home kitchen appliance you'll own. Before you even start looking at a new fridge, you're going to want to get the tape measure out.

The obvious starting point is measuring the area in which the refrigerator will be situated. You want to capture every dimension to ensure it will fit properly, particularly if it's going to be set between cabinets. It's also crucial to factor in enough clearance around the unit for ventilation. You should leave at least 2-3 inches of clearance at the back of the unit, around the sides, and at the top. If there's poor airflow, the fridge will run less efficiently and you increase the risk of the appliance overheating. Don't put that tape measure away just yet — you still have to get the fridge inside your house. Unless you want to end up with it squatting in your hallway — trust me, I've seen it happen — you'll want to size up the doorways leading to your kitchen too. If the fridge needs to go up or down stairs, assess those spaces too. Lastly, remember that if you ever relocate, that fridge may need to be removed. Getting something into place can be easier than getting it out again, so you should factor that in.