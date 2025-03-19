13 Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A New Refrigerator
Buying a new kitchen appliance is more convenient than ever, and you'll often find plenty of choices to fit your needs and budget. However, refrigerators are usually one of the more expensive appliances we have in our homes, and they're not exactly small. I'd argue it's probably the most useful piece of equipment in the kitchen, as it has no substitute.
I recently went through the process of purchasing a new fridge myself. While I'm not a complete fridge expert — don't ask me to fix a compressor — I count myself lucky that I've worked in and managed numerous restaurants over the years. My background means that I've got no shortage of experience buying fridges of all shapes and sizes, and I've certainly made a mistake or two in my time. Fortunately, each of these mistakes was a learning experience. So, when it came to shopping for my own home, I had a very good idea of what pitfalls to look out for. Today, I'm going to share with you the most common mistakes you'll want to avoid when it's time to treat yourself to a brand-new refrigerator.
Choosing the wrong type of refrigerator
Something to bear in mind when buying a new refrigerator is that there are different types. If you don't research what's available, you might end up with an unsuitable unit or miss out on a more appropriate choice.
The main distinctions between fridge styles are the location of the refrigeration and freezer compartments and the number of doors. Top-freezer and bottom-freezer fridges normally have a single door for the refrigeration compartment and another for the freezer; however, smaller fridges may only have a single door for the whole appliance. There are French-door fridges with a drawer-style freezer and double doors for the refrigeration section and four-door fridges with two doors apiece for each section. There are also side-by-side fridges that split the freezer and fridge sections vertically down the appliance. Besides factoring in your storage needs — more on that shortly — you should think about how the type fits your needs. Is it straightforward to access within your available space? Is it easy to clean to prevent food contamination? Do you have small children that could open the doors when you're not paying attention? Ultimately, it's more important to prioritize personal requirements over aesthetics.
Not thinking about your storage requirements
Ensuring a refrigerator is big enough to store all your food should be a relatively obvious task. However, that's not the only aspect of fridge storage that you need to consider.
The type of items you want to keep in your fridge is equally important because not every part of the appliance is suitable for all types of food. For example, produce shouldn't be stored in the refrigerator door compartments, so if you're someone who buys a lot of fresh fruit and veg, you'll want to make sure you've got a decent-sized humidity drawer. However, extra door storage is great if you want to store soda or if you like to store a lot of condiments. You'll also want to consider the shelving layout and how much wiggle room there is to adjust it. If you have a large family or want to host a stress-free dinner party, you're going to want to be able to fit larger dishes and bowls in your fridge. In some cases, your storage needs may be greater than the kitchen space you have available. So, you'll have to rely on some nifty tricks to make your fridge more accessible and a few space-saving freezer hacks. Even if kitchen space is no object, you should think about your storage needs before splashing out on a behemoth of a refrigerator — an under-filled fridge can actually be less efficient than a well-packed one.
Forgetting to measure your space
One of the most important things to remember about refrigerators is that they're typically the largest home kitchen appliance you'll own. Before you even start looking at a new fridge, you're going to want to get the tape measure out.
The obvious starting point is measuring the area in which the refrigerator will be situated. You want to capture every dimension to ensure it will fit properly, particularly if it's going to be set between cabinets. It's also crucial to factor in enough clearance around the unit for ventilation. You should leave at least 2-3 inches of clearance at the back of the unit, around the sides, and at the top. If there's poor airflow, the fridge will run less efficiently and you increase the risk of the appliance overheating. Don't put that tape measure away just yet — you still have to get the fridge inside your house. Unless you want to end up with it squatting in your hallway — trust me, I've seen it happen — you'll want to size up the doorways leading to your kitchen too. If the fridge needs to go up or down stairs, assess those spaces too. Lastly, remember that if you ever relocate, that fridge may need to be removed. Getting something into place can be easier than getting it out again, so you should factor that in.
Getting hooked in by expensive features you don't need
While we may not be living in the high-tech future of the Jetsons, it's still pretty mindblowing how innovative appliances have become. "Smart" refrigerators now boast all kinds of newfangled upgrades. These can range from touchscreens and voice-activated controls to individually adjustable temperature zones and built-in herb gardens. However, just because a feature seems unique and ultramodern, that doesn't mean it's revolutionary — or even particularly useful.
So, before you splash out on a fridge that does your shopping for you or lets you play your favorite video games on its screen, have a long, hard think about whether it's worth the expense. Although smart fridge prices will continue to drop over time, they'll still set you back a pretty penny compared to a quality fridge without all the gadgets. As long as you set your fridge to the right temperature and store your items correctly, most of those extras become somewhat redundant. Plus, those savings can then go towards kitchen equipment that will really make a difference, like a good cookware material or a pro-chef-quality kitchen knife.
Overlooking which way the door opens
A common mistake made when picking out a new refrigerator is forgetting to factor in how the doors open. Single-door fridges will either open to the left or the right, while double-door fridges are going to open both ways.
How the fridge doors open is not something you want to overlook because you might run into spacing issues. If a fridge door opens the wrong way, it could end up creating frustrating blockages in your kitchen area, hinder access to other appliances that can't be resituated, or make it trickier to access your food. Also, if you're someone who likes to use the outside of the fridge door for handy space-saving hacks, your options may be limited if the door doesn't have enough room to open fully. With double doors, the trade-off of having extra storage space means you need to make sure you've got enough space on both sides of the appliance. Although some single-door fridges helpfully let you swap the hinges over and switch which way they open, that's not always the case. Just be sure to double-check the door details before you commit to a new purchase.
Assuming fridges with ice and water dispensers have the same requirements
Although it's always a good idea to carefully consider whether fancy fridge features are worth the extra expense, ice and water dispensers are typically good value for money. However, you should still pay attention to the specifics because these add-ons don't operate the same way for every fridge.
For starters, it's crucial to know that some models need to be plumbed in while others you top up manually. If you end up choosing the former and don't have a way to hook it up to your water line, the feature will be useless. There are ways to hook up a plumbed fridge to your kitchen's water supply if you haven't owned one before; however, it might be a costly job for a professional. Make sure you get a quote from a reputable contractor if this is the route you decide to go down. You'll also want to make sure ice and water dispensers are easy to maintain. As someone who's spent many years working in bars and restaurants, I can tell you that ice machines will become hotbeds of mold and bacteria if they're not cleaned regularly and thoroughly.
Ignoring noise levels
Most home refrigerators work by pumping a fluid called a refrigerant through a closed circuit. Without getting too deep into the science, the system needs to turn this liquid into a gas and then use pressure to convert it back into a liquid again. This process requires a piece of equipment called a compressor, and they can get pretty loud.
The noise level range for most modern fridges is around 32-47 decibels (dB). This means they can be as quiet as a whisper or as loud as a residential street. Unless a fridge is outdated, faulty, or overheating, it shouldn't be incredibly noisy but that doesn't mean it won't be annoying. Some people are more sensitive to noise than others, so while a 47dB fridge may barely register to some people, it could get on some folks' nerves. Some fridge types — like those you find in hotel rooms — don't use compressors and can be almost silent. The downside is that these are often too small for everyday use and struggle to keep items as cold as they need to be. So, if your kitchen is a place you want to remain calming and free of distractions, be sure to investigate a fridge's noise rating before you buy it. However, you should be aware that not every brand provides that information.
Not paying attention to energy efficiency
Besides the fact that inefficient appliances contribute to the climate emergency, having a refrigerator that isn't energy efficient can also have a direct impact on your wallet. Although energy prices have dropped since the global energy crisis ended in 2023, they're still above pre-pandemic levels and most of us are still feeling the pinch.
While highly energy-efficient fridges typically cost more upfront than less energy-efficient models, they're more likely to save you money in the long run. If your power bills are continually increasing, it's worth considering the extra cost as a longer-term investment. Energy efficiency can be portrayed with a range of different systems, from point scales to star ratings, so be sure to keep an eye out for one when you're shopping around. It's also important to remember that even fridges with excellent efficiency ratings can run poorly. As I mentioned earlier, failing to leave enough room for proper airflow around a fridge can make it run inefficiently. A well-stocked fridge is also more efficient than one with lots of empty space inside. That said, over-stuffing the fridge can make it less efficient, especially if you're unable to close the fridge door properly.
Choosing a color or finish that clashes with your kitchen's aesthetic
Although we tend to think of fridges as being plain old white, realistically, you can find them in a range of different hues and finishes. However, before you decide to go with something bold or unique, take a pause. Even if that option is perfectly suited to your needs it might not be the best choice.
First, you should be sure the color and design of the fridge complement the rest of your kitchen. For example, a shiny metallic fridge might not fit with a more traditional, rustic kitchen look. Conversely, a brightly colored retro fridge may look out of place in a more modern kitchen. Even if an atypical design is a great fit, don't forget that it might not work if you move somewhere with a different aesthetic and want to take your fridge with you. You can always redecorate your new place but a less flashy fridge will be a more versatile pick. The finish on the refrigerator is also important. If you've got young children, you might want to consider a material like stainless steel that's super easy to clean and won't stain or collect unsightly fingerprints.
Not considering resale value
Many people don't think of fridges as something to sell in the future but it's worth factoring the possibility into your purchasing decision. Maybe you need to move homes and your new place doesn't have enough space, or you end up with more room and want to upgrade to a bigger fridge. If you end up moving far away, it might not be practical or economical to take a whole refrigerator with you.
Whatever the reason to sell your fridge, it'll help if you've got one that hasn't depreciated too much in value. First, bear in mind that a durable fridge is going to remain in a good enough condition to demand a fair price. The resale value is also a great reason to opt for a relatively nondescript design, as you might find it harder to offload a unique model. Luxury fridge brands, like Sub-Zero and Thermador, typically hold their value well, if you can afford them in the first place. Brands that are well-known for long-term reliability also depreciate less over time — LG and Whirlpool have a particularly strong reputation in this area. Lastly, be sure to research second-hand fridge prices, as this will let you compare their going rate against new models and assess how well they hold their value.
Skipping over warranty details
Although it's not always worth buying additional insurance or an extended warranty for a new refrigerator, it's important to know what protection you have in place, just in case. Most well-known brands will include some kind of warranty that may include repairs, replacement, or both in the case of a faulty unit. However, not all warranties offer the same level of protection.
The good news is that, by law, you have the right to read any warranty before you make a purchase online or in person. So, make sure you go over the fine print. A standard warranty may be free but only provides cover for a short amount of time or limited services. You'll also need to know whether the warranty requires you to deal with the retailer or directly with the manufacturer. If a replacement or repair is offered, check whether you'll end up owing shipping costs, as fridges aren't cheap to deliver. Additionally, your fridge may be covered under your home contents insurance but you'll want to know how much it'll cost to make a claim. Plus, a claim might boost your insurance premiums when it's time to renew your coverage. Buying an extended warranty might not end up being the best option but you won't know unless you do your homework.
Not researching maintenance and repair costs
If you don't end up purchasing a new fridge with a warranty for repairs or replacement, you'll need to be prepared to pay out of pocket. The good news is that general maintenance for most home fridges is typically pretty straightforward. Most important tasks, like cleaning filters, checking seals, and monitoring the internal temperature from time to time don't require paying for extra help.
However, repair jobs that aren't covered by a warranty can be extremely costly, so it's worth making sure they'll fall within your budget. There are a few different factors that affect repair costs. Some smart fridge models might require a qualified technician who has specialist knowledge that falls outside the realm of run-of-the-mill fridge repair. Replacement parts can also be the reason behind a hefty repair bill. The good news is that it's now illegal for a manufacturer to hold a monopoly on replacement parts. However, even if a part is relatively cheap, it might be difficult to source, so you could be waiting a long time before your fridge can be fixed. As with the warranty, these are all things to research thoroughly before you settle on a new refrigerator.
Buying before you've read customer reviews
Even though it's easier than ever to buy refrigerators online, when it comes to purchasing expensive appliances, some people prefer to shop in person. Even if you luck out and find a store with helpful and well-informed staff, you still won't get the best idea of what it's like to live with a particular refrigerator.
Online reviews can be a great way to get a verdict on specific fridge brands and models; however, always pay attention to the source. Many review sites get paid through affiliate links, meaning they get a small payout if someone purchases through a link on their page. That in no way means the site is disreputable but look for indicators that confirm the reviewer has tested the product themselves. It's also a good idea to check customer reviews on retailer sites, and even on websites like Reddit. Read the good and the bad, and remember that while no fridge brand has a perfect track record, you want to keep an eye out for recurring issues and assess their severity. For example, if a fridge gets generally positive feedback but multiple reviews mention failing door seals, make sure repairs are covered or replacement parts are cheap and easy to source. It's also worth speaking with friends and family, as their experiences can be more valuable and trustworthy than those you might find online.