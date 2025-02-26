14 Ways To Save Money On Kitchen Appliances

Depending on what item is in your Amazon cart, you may have noticed that you have the option to purchase "new" or something in "used" or "refurbished" condition. Buying refurbished kitchen appliances from online vendors is a great way to save yourself some money and still get access to high-quality and higher-end items that you don't want to pay the sticker price on. While the definition of "refurbished" will vary based on the vendor, it typically means a product that has been returned to the vendor. It usually comes cleaned, repaired, and repacked — though this is something to read up on, depending on what vendor you're purchasing from.

If you're shopping for a refurbished appliance, you'll want to make sure the product was refurbished by the manufacturer rather than a third party. You'll also want to read between the lines a little bit to find out if the product has a warranty and to make sure it comes with all the parts you need to operate it, including attachments. You may also want to check and see if customer support is available, as well as if you can return the item or not.

KitchenAid and Vitamix are two brands with stellar refurbished product programs. You can save several hundred dollars by purchasing refurbished appliances from either of these brands, though you may need to sacrifice a little on your color choice or desired model. And chances are, you won't even be able to tell the difference between a refurbished model and a new one.