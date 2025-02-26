14 Ways To Save Money On Kitchen Appliances
Kitchen appliance shopping can be both a fun and a stress-inducing experience. On one hand, you get to outfit your kitchen with all the devices that fit your cooking needs or make food preparation easier (hello, microwave!). You can essentially build your dream kitchen just by taking a stroll down the Home Depot aisle or shopping online. However, it can also be intimidating to see the price tag on many of these appliances, as they aren't by any means inexpensive.
Luckily, we've come up with some helpful tips to not only save you money on your next appliance purchase — whether it's a large appliance like a dishwasher or a small one like a toaster — but also to get the most out of your appliance shopping experience. Whether you're investing in an entire kitchen remodel or just looking to upgrade a few countertop gadgets, you'll find that these hacks will lessen the blow to your wallet and will hopefully make you feel better about whatever you're purchasing.
Buy refurbished items for a big discount
Depending on what item is in your Amazon cart, you may have noticed that you have the option to purchase "new" or something in "used" or "refurbished" condition. Buying refurbished kitchen appliances from online vendors is a great way to save yourself some money and still get access to high-quality and higher-end items that you don't want to pay the sticker price on. While the definition of "refurbished" will vary based on the vendor, it typically means a product that has been returned to the vendor. It usually comes cleaned, repaired, and repacked — though this is something to read up on, depending on what vendor you're purchasing from.
If you're shopping for a refurbished appliance, you'll want to make sure the product was refurbished by the manufacturer rather than a third party. You'll also want to read between the lines a little bit to find out if the product has a warranty and to make sure it comes with all the parts you need to operate it, including attachments. You may also want to check and see if customer support is available, as well as if you can return the item or not.
KitchenAid and Vitamix are two brands with stellar refurbished product programs. You can save several hundred dollars by purchasing refurbished appliances from either of these brands, though you may need to sacrifice a little on your color choice or desired model. And chances are, you won't even be able to tell the difference between a refurbished model and a new one.
Compare prices before you hand over the cash
The best piece of advice for buying any appliance is to, of course, shop around. When you visit an appliance store, or a home improvement retailer (like Home Depot or Lowe's), you should treat it as an opportunity to look at different appliances and see what you like (and what you don't like). Don't feel pressured to fork over the cash on an appliance that day, as doing so may leave you spending more than you want to.
Rather, find a model that you like, ask questions about it, write down a price, and go somewhere else and do the same. While it's not a given that every store will have the model, color, and functionalities that you want in an appliance, you can still use it as an opportunity to compare rates. Granted, this method of shopping around will take time (which, depending on your circumstance, may make it more costly than just saying yes to the dress (err ... dishwasher) on the first shot. But, it may give you the opportunity to do price matching at another retailer and save some money. Even stores like Home Depot offer this, so it's worth asking about.
Shop during certain times of the year
Are you also guilty of shopping for yourself on Black Friday? Because we sure are, and we're not afraid to admit it.
Black Friday — and by extension, Cyber Monday — is one of many times of the year that is just Prime-d (pun intended) for shopping. And it's not just big vendors like Amazon; you can also find discounts at local stores and appliance centers that are looking to push products out the door as fast as they can. You can save hundreds depending on what you're buying and where you're buying it from — you just have to be prepared to do a little bit of digging and decide where the best sales are and if you can wait until the shopping holiday to order it. For example, the new coffee maker might be able to wait until Black Friday, but the microwave that won't even turn on cannot.
Other times of the year, besides Black Friday, that are great for buying kitchen appliances include the Fourth of July, Memorial Day, and more. Keep your eyes peeled for discounts and see what stores have the best sales before you drop your credit card info.
Keep your eyes peeled for online deals
Ah, buying a dishwasher from the comfort of your couch — how great is that? Buying appliances online can save you a ton of time and money. Not only is it easier to compare prices on websites and apps, but you also don't have to go all over creation to ask different salespeople, "Well, how much can you do?" Plus, you can also apply discounts and sign up for email marketing to potentially receive a discount or free shipping (which can add up to a lot, depending on what you're buying).
There are some times when buying appliances online is advantageous. If you're familiar with an item, like you want to get an exact replica of your refrigerator or have a stand mixer that you love that needs to be replaced. Some people like really touching and seeing all of the functionalities of different appliances, both large and small, in person. If that sounds like you, you may be better off going to a brick-and-mortar to compare models before you add one to your shopping cart. But if not, online shopping may be the route to go.
Opt for energy-efficient appliances for better savings in the long run
The last thing you probably want to think about when it comes to buying a new large appliance, like a fridge, is the phrase "higher upfront cost." Unfortunately, it's the reality that many folks have to go through when they are considering purchasing an Energy Star-rated appliance. But, the good news is that buying these models may just save you more in the long run.
These appliances, which are looped under the "High-Efficiency" or HE label, use less electricity and gas than conventional appliances. Luckily, you don't have to do too much work to figure out which appliances are HE and which ones are not; the Environmental Protection Agency developed the Energy Star appliance program to test models against efficiency standards and rate them. Energy Star-rated appliances come with a seal that clearly delineates them from the rest. You'll also find Energy Guide labels listed on the appliances, which will give you an accurate assessment of not only how much energy the appliance uses but also how much the appliance costs to run annually.
While the upfront cost of an HE appliance, which can include ovens, fridges, and dishwashers, is higher, the potential energy savings is significant. If you have several energy-efficient appliances, you could be saving hundreds a year. Plus, customers who have purchased HE appliances note that they tend to have longer lifespans and require less frequent repairs — which could add up to even more savings for you.
Avoid unnecessary bells and whistles
Can you live without the pebble ice function on your fridge? If you can, you might be able to save a significant amount of money on by buying a fridge without this feature. This goes for other functions, including smart home capabilities, too.
If your budget is low, you may want to consider getting the most pared-down appliances that you can find. This is where trying different models in person really comes into play. You can see what things you absolutely have to have in an appliance versus things that you can live without. Depending on the website or vendor you're shopping with, you may also be able to compare models to see the nitty-gritty details about the appliances that you're considering purchasing. This will make you a little bit better informed and will help you make a more confident decision about what you plan to purchase.
For smaller appliances, hit a local secondhand store
You might not think twice about buying a vintage purse or a fun new sweater from a secondhand store, so why not add a stand mixer or a coffee grinder to your cart? There are some kitchen appliances that you don't need to buy new, and you can save a pretty penny on them by buying them at a thrift or secondhand store. That being said, this can sometimes be a game of luck rather than a game of strategy. You might score big one day, but you may not find anything on your next trip. But that's part of the fun — right?
Regardless of what you purchase, you're going to want to make sure that you plug it in to ensure that it works before you pack it into the car and head home. In a similar vein, you can also look at what people are "giving" away at garage sales. Or, if you're lucky enough to live in a college town, peruse the "free" piles on the end of the driveway following student move-out; you'd be surprised what you can find.
Look for bundling offers
Rarely do people need to buy a microwave, dishwasher, fridge, and the literal kitchen sink in the same go — unless you're remodeling your kitchen. If you're looking to save in this department, you may want to inquire about bundling options at your local appliance store. For example, Best Buy offers a great appliance package across similar brands, including Samsung, GE, and LG. While you might not get the same level of customization as just opting to "build your own kitchen" with different machines and brands, you could save hundreds on buying all from the same brand. Home Depot, another major appliance vendor, offers several different bundling packages to choose from that could potentially have you saving thousands on your appliance purchase.
Smaller stores near you may also offer bundling offers — and it's always something worth inquiring about if you're looking to buy multiple appliances in a single trip. While these large savings and bundling deals are arguably more common with large appliances, you may also be able to find them for smaller appliances too, like toasters and microwaves.
If you're not after aesthetics, consider buying an off-brand color
For the best deal, you might have to settle for fewer bells and whistles on your new appliance. But you can also knock off a few bucks by opting for colors or materials that are less in demand than premium stainless steel. For one, buying a black or white appliance may save you some on your appliance purchase, and the only thing you have to contend with is that appliance looking a little retro or out-of-place in your space.
That being said, there are easy ways to give your appliances a little bit of a sophisticated touch without breaking the bank. For one, you can buy stainless steel stick-on film that gives your appliances the appearance of being more expensive than they actually are.
Don't limit yourself to big-name brands
It is easy to fall into the "big-name" trap with any consumer good, from clothing to appliances. But, when it comes to kitchen appliances, you can usually find some budget-friendly, lesser-known brands that are still as good quality as a name-brand — just far cheaper. For example, while everyone loves the look and feel of a KitchenAid, there are other stand mixer brands worth looking at that will cost you a quarter as much and still work just as fine. You can also leaf through different food processor brands to find one that checks all of your boxes and doesn't break the bank.
We recommend looking for functionality and durability over brand name when you're deciding on an appliance. However, it is important to remember that, sometimes, brand names are closely linked to product quality and overall durability. Vitamix blenders, KitchenAid stand mixers, and the like will all come with a higher upfront cost, but you may be able to justify it if the appliance lasts a long time.
Look for rebate opportunities
Rebates are a great way to save on higher-end appliances. Essentially, rebates are an incentive that companies use to try to get customers to buy a product. It can mean good news for companies that are looking to make sales, as well as customers who would be more inclined to buy a product if it had a discount attached to it. Depending on the product, some rebates will be applied in-store when you go to purchase the product, while others require you to mail a rebate form in or fill something out online.
However, the important thing is that if your rebate comes in the latter format, you have to actually follow through with the mail-in or the online log. It's estimated that $500 million worth of mail-in rebates are not applied annually because people just forget to fill out the forms and don't follow the proper steps to get their money.
Discontinued items may offer a better deal
Chances are that you don't always need a newly released appliance — and your wallet would agree. If you're buying a new appliance just because it was just released and is trendy — we're looking at you, KitchenAid design series evergreen tilt-head stand mixer — you might be spending a little more than you need to on your appliance. While some of these items might get you the "wow" factor from guests, it's worth considering if that alone is worth spending money on, especially when there are perfectly good older models to choose from.
You don't even have to settle for items that were released what seems like decades ago. For example, one of the ideal times of year to buy an appliance is when stores are phasing out their old products, like dishwashers, for new products. This period generally occurs around September and October. Likewise, If you're shopping for a fridge, pay a visit to your local appliance store in May and see which of last year's models piques your interest.
Use membership or association discounts to cut down on costs
There are discounts lurking everywhere — you just have to know where to look. For example, AAA members can get 30% off Samsung appliances that are purchased via the online store. You may also be able to score lower prices locally if you qualify for military, teacher, or senior citizen discounts. It's rare that companies will advertise that they offer these discounts to customers, so you may have to do some digging and just ask the salesperson you're working with if there are discounts that you may be qualified to receive.
That being said, you may also get discounts on your home appliances through memberships and "frequent flyer" discounts (if you buy appliances often). Be on the lookout for potential coupons that come in the mail or via online retailers.
Try Costco
Not only can Costco help you stock your pantry with yummy food, but it can also help you outfit your countertops with all of the appliances that you need. Some of the appliances you need to buy at Costco include Vitamix blenders, Ninja coffee machines, slow cookers, and more. That being said, you should always read the reviews on what appliances you are looking to buy before you set foot in the store, as it's better to not buy it in the first place than have to go through the return process. And, what better surprise is there to see the slow cooker that you've been looking for just waiting for you on the shelf?
You can do some preliminary shopping on the Costco website, but we've found that the stock tends to vary from time to time, and there's no telling if things will always stick around. You'll find both large and small appliances available at Costco, though the variety will vary by store.