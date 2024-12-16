11 Absolute Best Food Processors Ranked, According To Reviews

A reliable food processor is a must-have for avid home cooks. They slice, grate, chop, and mix, and can be used to churn out anything from guac and pesto to pie crust and doughs. Powerful motors, wide work bowls, and a bevy of attachments can really make the most of this kitchen workhorse. On the other hand, flimsy plastic and motors with low wattage can leave you stranded with tons of prep to do and a dinner party fast approaching.

Advertisement

With so many sites to comb through and reviews to read, picking out this specialty appliance can be totally daunting. Who has the time? I do! I'm a passionate home cook who started working the pulse function on my mom's '90s Cuisinart as soon as I could reach to lock the lid in place, and I've run point on many a Thanksgiving prep session.

I scoured all the top retail sites to find the highest-rated options, then dug deep into reviews across the web to put these food processors in order. I focused on full-size food processors, ranging from 7 to 16 cups in capacity, and also took budget into account. While this selection of food processors is ranked (peek the top spot, plus more on methodology, at the end!), any of these models would be a great choice based on your budget and your needs.

Advertisement