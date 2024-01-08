15 Specialty Appliances You Should Consider For Your Kitchen

Bread is a staple food we purchase regularly from the supermarket, and there are plenty of delicious options at your favorite store. But if you're willing to take a few extra minutes and bake bread at home instead? You can make any meal more magical.

A bread maker produces delicious loaves of bread for virtually any occasion, like a week's worth of sandwiches for lunch or a fresh loaf to dip in soup. You can even branch out to make various types of sweet and dessert-centric breads. With a bit of creativity (and willingness to experiment), there's no shortage of ways to use a bread maker to truly enrich your day-to-day menu. We recommend grabbing a bread maker-specific cookbook to go with your machine, as well, to assist your baking efforts (such as "The Ultimate Bread Machine Cookbook" by Tiffany Dahle).

However, a word of caution regarding this specialty appliance: They tend to be fairly heavy, so you'll want to keep that in mind when choosing a machine for your home. No matter which device you choose, though, we guarantee you'll fall in love with the smell of fresh-baked bread wafting through your house once you put the machine to work. There's nothing quite like welcoming people into your home to that heavenly aroma.