This Is The Kitchen Knife Bobby Flay Recommends
With multiple successful restaurants, cookbooks, and TV shows, it's safe to say that Bobby Flay knows a thing or two about the kitchen. The Food Network star has been mastering the tricks of the trade for decades, working in kitchens all over the country and earning multiple distinctions along the way.
Over that time, he's developed some favorite essential kitchen tools, and one is made by Shun. According to The Kitchn, the Shun Classic Western Chef's Knife is Flay's knife of choice. Handcrafted in Japan, Shun knives are award-winning blades used by millions of chefs around the world. Each one takes over 100 steps to complete and many come with a lifetime guarantee.
Flay has spoken about his Shun knives before and told The Kitchn that the Classic Western Chef's Knife is his top recommendation. He uses it to chop "pretty much" anything, as the knife is built for everything from slicing cheese and charcuterie to chopping vegetables and cracking through crab shells.
Shun's knives are made with the finest materials
The Shun Classic Western Chef's Knife has a thicker blade than traditional Japanese cutlery and it's available in a six-inch or eight-inch size. Modeled after European chef's knives, the blade offers a 22-degree cutting angle, which provides additional strength to help tackle heavier foods like winter squash and large heads of cabbage. Shun promises that the knife is corrosion and stain-resistant and its fine grain should create a long-lasting edge.
It's made with 34 layers of stainless Damascus cladding and has an ebony-finished Pakkawood handle, which was designed to be comfortable for both left and right-handed users. Both materials are durable, lightweight, and resistant to bacteria.
The knife has great reviews online, but cooks always have differing opinions when it comes to knives. Ina Garten's favorite is the Wüsthof Classic 8-Inch Chef's Knife, while Giada De Laurentiis prefers the Coltellerie Berti Medium Chef's Knife. Tasting Table ranked 20 best knife brands and while Shun made an appearance, the number one spot went to Wüsthof. Just don't tell Flay that we sided with Garten this time.