This Is The Kitchen Knife Bobby Flay Recommends

With multiple successful restaurants, cookbooks, and TV shows, it's safe to say that Bobby Flay knows a thing or two about the kitchen. The Food Network star has been mastering the tricks of the trade for decades, working in kitchens all over the country and earning multiple distinctions along the way.

Over that time, he's developed some favorite essential kitchen tools, and one is made by Shun. According to The Kitchn, the Shun Classic Western Chef's Knife is Flay's knife of choice. Handcrafted in Japan, Shun knives are award-winning blades used by millions of chefs around the world. Each one takes over 100 steps to complete and many come with a lifetime guarantee.

Flay has spoken about his Shun knives before and told The Kitchn that the Classic Western Chef's Knife is his top recommendation. He uses it to chop "pretty much" anything, as the knife is built for everything from slicing cheese and charcuterie to chopping vegetables and cracking through crab shells.