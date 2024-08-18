The Trick For Slicing A Large Block Of Cheese Evenly

We've all been tempted by the 2-pound block of cheddar from Costco (or similar big box stores) — and why not? It's cost-effective, helps feed a big family or gathering, and is perfect if you just really love cheese. The only problem with blocks of cheese that large, though, is figuring out how to cut them without making the slices too thick or having the block start to crumble into bits. While there are plenty of cheese slicers on the market, few are as efficient or effective as a nice, sharp knife. Slicers may stretch or break under too much pressure, and are often too small to get even slices from a large block of cheese. A good knife, in contrast, offers more control and allows you to cut cheese from any block, no matter the size.

When using a knife to break down a big block of cheese, avoid cutting slices right off the end of the block, as they'll crumble or be too thick. Instead, hold the knife at a 45 degree angle diagonally across one corner of the cheese block and slice straight down to get a thin strip. Do the same to the opposite corner, repeating this process three or four times. You'll get wider slices each time, and the end of the block will become narrower as you focus on the corners. Once the end of the block is about 2 inches wide you can also take slices from the end.