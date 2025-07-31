All Your Extra Mason Jars Are Perfect For DIY Party Decor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you fell victim to the home canning trend and have now moved on, or you just have too many Mason jars leftover from other projects, there's no need to throw them out. One of the cutest ways to repurpose Mason jars is to use them for party decor. Even if you're not a crafty person, there are countless ways to transform standard Mason jars into simple DIY party decorations.

Smaller Mason jars make perfect votive and tealight candle holders. Rather than purchasing expensive glass candle holders at the store, just use your spare jars. You can even draw cute designs on the outside of the glass with paint markers or use decoupage to attach cut-outs from pretty paper napkins or wrapping paper to the glass with Mod Podge. If you buy these SunKite Solar Mason Jar Lids, you can even turn your jars into hanging lanterns. Alternatively, put a battery-operated votive candle or tealight in the bottom and attach one of these Bignc Wire Mason Jar Lid Hangers. Then, hang the lanterns from tree branches or eaves with a string of fishing line.

Mason jars are perfect for holding small bouquets of flowers or creating mini terrariums to use as centerpieces. They are also heavy enough that you won't have to worry about your candles or flowers blowing over during an outdoor party. Plus, they aren't just useful as standard party decor — there are many other creative ways to use Mason jars at your next dinner party.