Dollar Tree Mason Jars Are The Cutest Way To Upgrade Your Condiment Bar
The canning jars you picked up from Dollar Tree aren't only meant for storing your homemade preserves and various canned ingredients. These cute glass containers can also spruce up the spreads you set out at your next dinner party and help keep both the contents of your fridge and your pantry a bit cleaner and organized-looking.
For parties and special events, Dollar Tree's square glass storage jars or round canning jars can add an aesthetic touch to spreads, or you can repurpose the clean jars you used to shake up homemade salad dressings. While you don't need to add much to place filled jars onto tables for guests to quickly spoon out of or drizzle onto plates, you can look to pair mason jars with a specific pump lid to facilitate clean pours and mess-free condiment tables. Look for different sizes of glass jars to store homemade ketchup and your favorite condiments, or strive for a more uniform aesthetic by sticking to one matching size.
A prettier way to keep sauces and dressings
In addition to picking up mason jars, you may also want to consider adding a label maker to your shopping list. A cohesive set of labels will not only add to the beautification of your fridge but can also help you quickly identify sauces and salad dressings. Write dates on jars to remind yourself when you made each recipe, or use pretty labels to make gifts of your most recent batch of bright and fresh pesto recipe or honey mustard dressing to pass out to friends and loved ones.
Once the jars are in your home, you can also use these portable containers to store spices and tea bags, or place jars in your office to keep supplies organized. Open jars can hold pens and pencils, while erasers and sharpeners can be conveniently stashed for those moments of need. Mason jars are also handy to have on hand for arts and crafts projects, whether your DIY plans include picking through an assortment of buttons, managing smaller amounts of paint, or saving a handful of nuts and screws.