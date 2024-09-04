Make Your Own Honey Mustard Dressing With 4 Easy Ingredients

Once you start making your own dressing at home, you'll never be able to look at the store-bought version the same way ever again. There's really no comparison when it comes to freshness, flavor, price, and nutritional value. For those who don't consider themselves cooks, it may sound intimidating to make dressing from scratch, but it's actually incredibly easy, and you often have the needed ingredients in your pantry already (if not, most grocery stores carry what's required for a basic vinaigrette).

If you're looking to level up the tangy sweetness in your salad dressing game, consider making your own honey mustard dressing. You'll only need lemon, mayonnaise or olive oil, honey, and mustard to get started. Hot tip: If you don't have lemon at home, you can use apple cider vinegar instead. When it comes to finding the perfect balance of these four ingredients, our favorite is the "try and taste" method. All you have to do is try a certain ratio, then taste it, and if you feel the dressing needs more sweetness add more honey. If it needs more acid, try more lemon.