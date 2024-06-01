17 Honey Mustard Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Mustard isn't exactly the most popular condiment out there, with some people loving its pungent flavor profile and others avoiding it at all costs. While plain mustard may be a bit polarizing, there's one thing we can (almost) all agree on — honey mustard reigns supreme when it comes to all things dipping and dunking. Need a sauce to accompany your fresh batch of chicken tenders? Honey mustard is an obvious go-to. Looking for something to dunk that pretzel into? Honey mustard will provide the perfect sweet-sharp contrast to all of that soft, bready goodness.

While all honey mustards might seem equal at first glance (after all, isn't it just honey mixed with mustard?), I've discovered that this sentiment couldn't be farther from the truth. Thanks to my sampling of multiple honey mustard brands — ranging from staples like French's to a plethora of store-brand options and beyond — I've narrowed down the absolute best honey mustards out there so you don't have to.

Flavor is an important factor in the making of a good honey mustard, but more specifically, I was looking for a delicate balance between the typically sharp, pungent, and vinegar-forward flavor of mustard and the relief of sweet honey (but not too sweet). I tried each mustard alone to get a feel for the flavor, and I also tried each one with a chicken nugget to get the full condiment experience.