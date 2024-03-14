Guy Fieri's New Sauce Collaboration Brings Flavortown To Kitchens Nationwide - Exclusive Interview

Where are you out of?

I'm in North Carolina at the moment, but D.C. is where I'm based.

Carolina barbecue baby.

Actually, I would love to get your opinion on that in particular. We know Carolina barbecue sauce is really great with pulled pork. I'm wondering if you have any under-the-radar proteins or vegetables that you recommend pairing Carolina barbecue sauce with.

Well, most people ... I've talked about this in depth. Barbecue sauce is as vast as pasta sauce in Italy. Okay? I mean, tomato sauce in Italy is called tomato sauce. It's not called marinara. Marinara is seafood. Marinara is a red seafood sauce. So when you really start delving in, when you start getting into barbecue sauce, Kansas City's got its style, Texas has got its style. But one of the most iconic, carved out, not recognized enough is Carolina barbecue. So, my mom was from North Carolina — Raleigh and Morehead City. So, having that Carolina connection [I wanted to do a Flavortown Carolina Barbecue Sauce] ... And as soon as I start talking about it, there's a place called Barbecue King in Charlotte, which is one of my favorite barbecue joints we ever did on Triple D. I get that tang. You get that little ... your mouth starts to warm.

There are some Carolina barbecue sauces that are way out there, super thin, real vinegary, real spicy, a touch of tomato in it, and that can be a little hard for people to grasp. I brought it a little bit more to the center. But the idea is getting that vinegar, acidity, and spice, which complements all kinds of food. People don't know that. There is so much range.

It doesn't have to go just on pulled pork. Pulled pork is awesome for it because it's unctuous, it's fatty, it's got that porky flavor. But I think that when you get into this ... Seafood loves acid. Works perfectly. Chicken loves acid. Adding some of this vinegary base to that chicken. So listen, I will put it on anything under the sun. I think that it plays well with others.

And, matter of fact, and I was talking about this earlier today, giving this a light toss on some veggies before you throw them on the grill, I mean, just grilling some carrots with this on it, works fantastic. So it's a Carolina barbecue sauce. Hopefully this is going to be one of the big hits that people will get a chance to understand the sauces that we've made. Scratch-based sauces are what we were trying to achieve with the Litehouse team.