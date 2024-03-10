Use Chipotle Peppers To Spice Up Your Next Pork Chop Dinner

If you're tired of your go-to pork chop recipe and are looking to literally spice things up, look no further than chipotle peppers. Tasting Table's recipe for chipotle-adobo pork chops uses chipotle peppers in adobo sauce to make a flavorful and heat-filled marinade for the pork chops.

By marinating the pork chops in a chipotle adobo sauce — which consists of just the peppers, lime juice, garlic, salt, and pepper blended together in a food processor — the pork chops are given a significant flavor upgrade. Recipe developer Joe Dillard says, "Chipotle-adobo pork chops are flavor-packed with just the right amount of spice. Grilling them to perfection helps double down on the delicious smoky flavor that the adobo sauce provides."

Dillard advises that, if you're spice-averse, there's no need to worry because you can adjust the level of spiciness. You can either add a couple of tablespoons of honey to the marinade to bring in some sweetness to balance out the spice or you can simply use less of the marinade for each pork chop.