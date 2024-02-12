Gordon Ramsay Surprised Guy Fieri At The Super Bowl 2024 Tailgate
Before Super Bowl 58 got underway, Las Vegas restaurant icon Guy Fieri hosted the ultimate tailgate. Held in Las Vegas behind the Linq Hotel, Guy's Flavortown Tailgate 2024 had a surprise drop-by from another celebrity chef: Gordon Ramsay. In a series of posts on Fieri's Instagram story, both gentlemen were seen clad in black and embracing warmly after Ramsay ran out on stage. Ramsay then punted a football out into the audience as the crowd roared its approval. This tailgate was definitely a family affair for Fieri, with his sons Ryder and Hunter and his nephew Jules in attendance to cheer the Mayor of Flavortown on at this pregame extravaganza.
What did Guy Fieri treat fans to? According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he made his famous Trash Can Nachos piled high into a tower of ingredients. While it's uncertain what toppings Fieri used for his tailgate nachos, he typically starts with tortilla chips and cheddar cheese. From there, he uses his signature Super Melty Cheese Sauce and BBQ Sauce, along with black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, cilantro, and pickled red onions. These nachos definitely deserve their own Lombardi Trophy.
Celeb suite envy
Just like Guy Fieri's last Super Bowl tailgate party, which took place at 2023's championship game in Arizona, the food was completely free. Over 25 restaurants participated in this Super Bowl event and the food line-up was drool-worthy. Garlic herb fries along with burgers from Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro took center stage, along with a smokehouse pit, and of course, no tailgate would be the same without sliders sponsored by King's Hawaiian. Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning also joined Fieri for the festivities, as did Dustin Lynch and Diplo.
And if you're wondering if Gordon Ramsay and Fieri linked up and saw each other later, wonder no more. According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), the two are seated in the same Vegas Celebration Suite at Allegiant Stadium along with other celebrities including Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, Wayne Newton, and Jimmy Kimmel, just to name a few. Fieri has strong ties to the Vegas community. He is a graduate of UNLV and also has plenty of restaurants on the strip.