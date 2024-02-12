Gordon Ramsay Surprised Guy Fieri At The Super Bowl 2024 Tailgate

Before Super Bowl 58 got underway, Las Vegas restaurant icon Guy Fieri hosted the ultimate tailgate. Held in Las Vegas behind the Linq Hotel, Guy's Flavortown Tailgate 2024 had a surprise drop-by from another celebrity chef: Gordon Ramsay. In a series of posts on Fieri's Instagram story, both gentlemen were seen clad in black and embracing warmly after Ramsay ran out on stage. Ramsay then punted a football out into the audience as the crowd roared its approval. This tailgate was definitely a family affair for Fieri, with his sons Ryder and Hunter and his nephew Jules in attendance to cheer the Mayor of Flavortown on at this pregame extravaganza.

What did Guy Fieri treat fans to? According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he made his famous Trash Can Nachos piled high into a tower of ingredients. While it's uncertain what toppings Fieri used for his tailgate nachos, he typically starts with tortilla chips and cheddar cheese. From there, he uses his signature Super Melty Cheese Sauce and BBQ Sauce, along with black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, cilantro, and pickled red onions. These nachos definitely deserve their own Lombardi Trophy.