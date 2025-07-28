Your Mason Jars Are The Key To Simple Meal-Prepped Noodle Soup

Ramen is arguably one the easiest meals to prepare. But, what if someone told you it could be even easier? As Miriam Hahn's recipe for meal prep-friendly ramen jars, it's possible as long as you have a Mason jar and a packet of noodles. Adding any of the sauce it may have come with to the bottom of a Mason jar, or discarding it completely and making your own, all you have to do is throw your choice of vegetables into the jar along with the noodles themselves before securing the lid and setting it in the fridge. Later on, just pull the jar out and add boiling water.

Poured over the nice layers of noodles, vegetables, and sauce you created before, all your Mason jar ramen needs is three to five minutes in the boiling water with the lid on. But, apart from being simple to prepare, what's amazing about Mason jar ramen — and all of the other foods you should be serving in Mason jars — is how customizable it is. Not a fan of red bell peppers? Grab yellow. Prefer tofu or pre-cooked chicken? Pork or edamame? Go ahead and grab either one, or do a combination of them all.

From the toppings themselves to the sauce you use or make, the point is that these ramen bowls can be anything you want them to be. Just as long as you eat them within five days of prepping them and putting them in the fridge.