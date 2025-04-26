12 Foods You Should Be Serving In Mason Jars
If you're into canning, pickling, or simply love storing ingredients with a dose of rustic charm, chances are you have some mason jars knocking around in your kitchen. These sturdy glass jars have a distinct two part lid, with a rubber ring and screw top that creates an airtight seal, and they've been around for over 160 years. When John Landis Mason invented the mason jar in 1858, he transformed the world of food preservation, having majorly simplified the (previously rather laborious) process of storing various fruits and vegetables in a shelf stable state. But, today, it's not just for storage that these jars come in handy. The mason jar has now become something of a decorative icon, serving as a chic accessory for displaying on kitchen shelves, and even serving various food and drinks in.
Hit up a trendy café, and it wouldn't be that surprising to see your drink come served in a mason jar. Let's face it, these humble receptacles are kind of stylish. And they can absolutely be used for serving foods, too. They're particularly great for creating beautiful layered treats, with the clear glass amping up the visual appeal, or for meal prepping, where you can easily keep your food airtight until it's ready to enjoy. Mason jars are generally heat-proof, freezer-proof, and dishwasher-safe. So, what's not to love? Let's explore some of the delicious sweet and savory foods that'll fit seamlessly into these versatile containers.
1. Overnight oats
Overnight oats are the ultimate fuss-free breakfast. You can mix the ingredients up in a matter of minutes, pop everything into the fridge, and by the next morning, you'll have a delicious, nutritious breakfast waiting for you. And a mason jar is the perfect tool for both mixing and storing the oat mixture in. The classic 12-ounce jars are just the right size for whipping up a single serving, with plenty of room for adding toppings. You can also prep multiple jarfuls at once to create a convenient brekky for the whole family.
There's endless opportunity for customization with overnight oats. For that wholesome base, you'll need just two ingredients — oats and a milk of your choice. Just add these to your jar and give them a good stir. While you could absolutely leave it there, adding some extras will make for a much for an exciting breakfast. A squeeze of honey or spoonful of jam can bring some sweetness to the oats, and vanilla extract is great for adding extra flavor. Chia seeds are another popular choice, providing a hearty boost of texture, fiber, and protein. You can also try incorporating a dollop of your favorite nut butter.
Once you've crafted your perfect jarful, screw the lid on and place it into the fridge. The oats will need to soak for at least two hours, but waiting until the next morning to enjoy your creation is preferable. Before you dig in, feel free to scatter on some toppings, such as fresh berries, sliced bananas, or chopped nuts.
2. Salads
A salad in a jar? Yes, it sounds a little weird, but this is actually an incredibly effective method. By layering your salad ingredients up in a mason jar, you can create a convenient, pre-prepped meal, that won't get soggy while it's being stored.
Usually, when making a salad in advance, it's a good idea to store the dressing separately to prevent the leafy ingredients from becoming mushy. However, when you build a salad in a mason jar, you can great a handy buffer layer. Essentially, the dressing is poured into the bottom of the jar. This is followed by the more robust salad elements, such as grains, legumes, cooked meats, or crunchier veggies like carrots and cucumber. The leaves (perhaps shredded lettuce, spinach, or arugula) can then be placed at the top of the jar, right before popping the lid on. These salad jars can easily be made up in advance and stored upright in the fridge for around three to five days, depending on your choice of protein add-ins. You could even prepare multiple jars at once, giving each a slightly different twist so you have some variety as you enjoy them throughout the week.
When you're ready to serve the salad, give the jar a good shake to coat the ingredients in the dressing. Then, remove the lid and either eat everything straight out of the jar, or dump the contents into a bowl before tucking in.
3. Chia pudding
It's loaded with nutrients, easy to adapt to your taste, and keeps you feeling full all morning. Chia pudding is another wonderfully convenient breakfast that's typically mixed up the night before and eaten the following morning. It has a unique, creamy texture, that develops as the tiny seeds soak up the accompanying liquid, and it's another ideal candidate for serving in a mason jar.
To make chia pudding, start by adding milk (or a plant-based alternative) and chia seeds to the jar and stirring them together. For an even creamier texture, you could even use canned coconut milk or yogurt here. Follow with other add-ins of your choice, such as maple syrup, vanilla extract, or cacao powder, and stir again. If you're looking to boost the protein content of your breakfast, mixing in a scoop of your favorite protein powder is a great option, too.
Chill the lidded jar in the fridge, and after around an hour, you should find that the mixture has reached a pudding-like consistency. But it can actually be stored for up to a week, so don't hesitate to make a larger batch! Chia pudding tastes amazing served with fresh fruits, such as blueberries, diced strawberries, mangoes, or kiwis. And you can always scatter some toasted coconut or granola on top, or go all out with a drizzle of warm Nutella.
4. Jell-O
Jell-O couldn't be simpler to make and we love the versatility it offers. Set your Jell-O in a mason jar, and you'll have perfectly portioned, fruity treats that look gorgeous, too. One fantastic method is to first fill the mason jars about half way with diced fruits of your choice (these could be totally be canned fruits to keep things hassle-free), before pouring the Jell-O mixture on top, and then to set in the fridge. Pears, cherries, apricots, strawberries, or blackberries would all be amazing choices here. Since the jars are transparent, you'll be able to see those colorful fruit pieces suspended in the Jell-O when you serve it up.
We know that mason jars are brilliant for creating layered effects, too, and Jell-O can certainly help with this. Try partially filling your jars with one Jell-O color, and letting this set before pouring another color (or more!) on top. You could even layer the Jell-O with instant pudding, panna cotta, or Cool Whip, or create a parfait-style dessert with Jell-O, yogurt, and granola.
5. Omelet
Nope, we're not just talking storing the uncooked omelet ingredients in a jar. Believe it or not, you can actually cook the omelet in the jar as well. For this technique, you'll need to ensure that the specific jars you're using are suitable for heating in the microwave. Most mason jars are, but to be sure, look out for the words "microwave-safe" which can often be found on the base of the jar.
Making a mason jar omelet will require the same ingredients as the standard, pan-fried version. First, add your fillings to the clean jar. These could include finely diced onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, or spinach. You can also incorporate cooked meats, such as ham, shredded chicken, or sausage, and a sprinkling of shredded cheddar cheese wouldn't go amiss, either. Scatter over some salt and pepper to taste, then crack two eggs into each jar. Now, you can secure the lid and give everything a good shake until the ingredients are well combined.
The final step is cooking the omelets. Remember to remove the metal lid, since these are not microwavable. Just place the open jar onto the microwave plate and cook on high for about two minutes, or until the egg has set.
6. Ramen
Ramen isn't something you'd typically associate with meal prep, but mason jars can help you create a fresher, healthier version of the instant ramen experience, that's packed with an array of colorful veggies. Making meal prep-friendly ramen requires just 15 minutes of your time, after which you'll have multiple individual meals that can be stored in the fridge for up to a week.
Step one is making the flavorful tare, which consists of umami-rich ingredients like miso, soy sauce, chili paste, and hoisin sauce. Once these have been heated together on the stovetop, spoon the mixture into the bottom of the jars. Next, you can add some vegetables of your choice. Prioritize color and crunch for the best results. Add-ins like diced carrots, bell peppers, red cabbage, and edamame beans will work beautifully. Grab some dried ramen noodles bundles, and add one to each jar. Then, scatter a handful of chopped green onions into each jar. Now, they're ready to chill. Secure the lids, and store the ramen jars in the fridge until you're ready to eat them. To serve, pour freshly boiled water into the jar and let it sit for five minutes. It can now be slurped up straight out of the jar!
7. Burrito bowls
The deconstructed burrito is nothing new, with burrito bowls serving as a lower-carb alternative to the classic wrap. But, how about serving this Mexican-inspired delight in a mason jar? Similar to the jarred salad method, the idea is to add your liquid ingredients to the bottom of the jar, and buffer them with an initial layer of ingredients that won't go soggy. By prepping and storing it this way, the burrito bowl is ready to serve straight from the fridge.
Start with a spicy dressing, salsa, sour cream, or a mixture of all three. After distributing the liquids between your jars, layer canned black beans (drained and rinsed) on top. Then, spoon in some cooked rice. You could season this with cilantro and lime for extra flavor, if desired. Now you've created a sufficient anti-sogginess buffer, add whichever ingredients take your fancy. Shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, cilantro, avocado, diced tomatoes, corn, and pickled red onions will all fit in brilliantly alongside the beans and rice. When it comes to proteins, make sure these have already been cooked. Try marinating diced chicken, beef, or tofu in spices like cumin, paprika, garlic powder, and chili powder before baking or pan-frying them. They can then be cooled and added to the jars along with the other ingredients.
These will keep well in the fridge for up to three days. Always give your burrito jar a good shake before serving, so everything can be evenly coated in that liquid you added to the bottom.
8. Shepherd's pie
A top-tier comfort food, shepherd's pie is traditionally made in a large oven dish. But, we highly recommend giving the mason jar version a try. It's an easy way to elevate the presentation, and create individually sized portions for different appetites.
Prep-wise, going for the mason jar method will also save you time, since you won't have to wait for the whole shepherd's pie to bake in the oven like usual. Instead, you'll simply whip up the two key components — the meat sauce and the mashed potato topping — and layer them into a jar. Feel free to follow our classic shepherd's pie recipe, which features ground beef, garlic, herbs, and a medley of veggies, plus that all-important buttery mash. Just scoop the meat element into appropriately-sized jars, filling them about ⅔ of the way, then top with the potato. Scatter on some shredded cheese or fresh herbs if desired, and screw the lids on. Let the contents come to room temperature before placing the jars into the fridge, where they'll keep for up to four days. To reheat the shepherd's pie jars, remove the lid and pop them in the microwave on high for about two minutes, or until piping hot.
9. Cheesecake
Want to master that perfect ratio between a cheesecake's base, filling, and topping? Try making your next no-bake cheesecake in individual mason jars. It's a stunning way to present this beloved dessert, and means you can mix and match different flavors with ease.
Each component can be mixed up just as you would for a standard recipe made in a cake pan. For the base, you'll combined melted butter and crushed graham crackers. Then, to make a classic vanilla filling, whip heavy cream, and fold this into a mixture of cream cheese, sugar, and sour cream, plus a dash of lemon juice and vanilla extract. Of course, other flavors are welcome, too, such as peanut butter, white chocolate, or pumpkin spice. As long as you're following a no-bake recipe, you can choose any filling that takes your fancy. Just spoon the graham cracker base into jars, followed by the filling, and chill everything in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
Now, it's time to get creative with toppings. Consider whipping up a fruity sauce, or drizzling over some salted caramel or chocolate ganache. You can keep things simple with some canned cherry pie filling or store-bought lemon curd. Fresh chopped fruits, chocolate chips, or toasted nuts would make also wonderful garnishes.
10. Trifle
This retro layered dessert is usually somewhat of a showstopper, often served as a centerpiece in a large glass bowl. However, you can totally transform a traditional trifle into something far more casual.
You'll find a fair bit of variation between different trifle recipes, but essentially, most consist of a cake layer, fruit layer, and creamy layer. Raspberry Jell-O is also a popular addition. So, when it comes to making a mason jar version, there's plenty of room for experimentation. If you are using Jell-O, this is best added to the base of the jar, with the other elements layered on top once it's set. Store-bought pound cake is a great option, which can be crumbled or diced into cubes. You can also toast cake pieces briefly in the oven to prevent them from going soggy. For the creamy layer, go for custard, vanilla pudding, or sweetened yogurt. Whipped cream works wonderfully, too. And don't forget some fresh berries, such as sliced strawberries, blackberries, or raspberries. The great part is that you can make the presentation as neat or gloriously messy as you'd like, and even better, they're ready to demolish right away.
11. Apple crumble
Apple crumble ranks pretty highly on the cozy scale, and there's something even more comforting about enjoying it from a delightfully rustic glass container. In fact, individual apple crumbles can be baked in the mason jars themselves (just ensure that your specific jars are oven-safe first).
Start by mixing the crumble topping. This typically consists of all purpose flour, oats, sugar, butter, and salt. Incorporating a pinch of cinnamon is also an excellent way to add some warmth. Then, peel, core, and chop the apples. Toss the apple pieces with brown sugar and a squeeze of lemon juice, and arrange them in the bottom of your mason jars. Next, add the crumble topping, pressing it down lightly into the apples. Place the jars onto a baking sheet (without the lids) and put them in a preheated oven for around 30 minutes. Once they're ready, the topping should be golden brown and crisp, with the fruit beneath perfectly tender. You can absolutely bake these in advance, cool them, and store them in the fridge to reheat later if preferred. They'll taste incredible served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, or swirl of whipped cream on top.
12. Deconstructed sushi
Sushi can be a bit of a hassle to make, and there isn't always time for crafting those neat little rolls. So, if you're a sushi fan who's short of time, try taking all of the amazing elements of sushi, and turning them into a simple mason jar creation.
Of course, there's sushi rice, which typically requires rinsing, boiling, and seasoning with vinegar, salt, and sugar. We also have the nori sheets (no, they aren't just for rolling). And that's pretty much when the basic template ends. There are a whole host of other add-ins to choose from, such as crab meat, tuna, smoked salmon, tofu, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, and carrot. Just add the rice, nori, and other ingredients in alternating layers until you've filled the jars to the top, and they can be stored in the fridge for around three days. When serving your sushi jars, go ahead and add any extras as desired — perhaps pickled ginger, sesame seeds, sriracha mayo, and of course, a good glug of soy sauce.