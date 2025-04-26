12 Foods You Should Be Serving In Mason Jars

Overnight oats are the ultimate fuss-free breakfast. You can mix the ingredients up in a matter of minutes, pop everything into the fridge, and by the next morning, you'll have a delicious, nutritious breakfast waiting for you. And a mason jar is the perfect tool for both mixing and storing the oat mixture in. The classic 12-ounce jars are just the right size for whipping up a single serving, with plenty of room for adding toppings. You can also prep multiple jarfuls at once to create a convenient brekky for the whole family.

There's endless opportunity for customization with overnight oats. For that wholesome base, you'll need just two ingredients — oats and a milk of your choice. Just add these to your jar and give them a good stir. While you could absolutely leave it there, adding some extras will make for a much for an exciting breakfast. A squeeze of honey or spoonful of jam can bring some sweetness to the oats, and vanilla extract is great for adding extra flavor. Chia seeds are another popular choice, providing a hearty boost of texture, fiber, and protein. You can also try incorporating a dollop of your favorite nut butter.

Once you've crafted your perfect jarful, screw the lid on and place it into the fridge. The oats will need to soak for at least two hours, but waiting until the next morning to enjoy your creation is preferable. Before you dig in, feel free to scatter on some toppings, such as fresh berries, sliced bananas, or chopped nuts.