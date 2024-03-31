Tare Is The Umami-Rich Ingredient You Should Always Add To Ramen

Known for its balance of first-world efficiency and beautiful traditional customs, Japanese culture is perhaps most revered for its cuisine. Umami, the fifth and final taste, was coined by Japanese scientists and plays an important role in most iconic Japanese dishes. Ramen exemplifies the broad scope of umami flavors as well as the delicious complexity of Japanese recipes.

Types of ramen are distinguished principally by the flavor of the broth. Tare is the umami-rich liquid seasoning that's responsible for the broth's flavor. Meaning "sauce" in Japanese, tare is made by steeping ingredients in simmering water to create a concentrated flavor base upon which the broth, noodles, and other ingredients are built. The four main types of tare are shio (salt), shoyu (soy sauce), miso, and tonkatsu, with a base of emulsified bone marrow.

Each type of tare is named for the principal seasoning ingredient to which you'll add other complementary ingredients. Shio tare can take your ramen to the next level and often contains citrus zest and umami-rich kelp, or kombu, to complement the salty solution. Shoyu tare, which should be a staple in your fridge, is often a balanced sweet and savory seasoning that pairs soy sauce with sake, mirin, and sugar. Miso tare is an all-in-one sauce that uses the creamy, funky, almost tangy miso paste simmered with sake, soy sauce, and a dash of sugar. Apart from liquid ingredients, many tare recipes also recommend adding dried mushrooms, MSG, kelp, bonito flakes, and dried fish for even more umami-richness.