The Mason Jars You Should Never, Ever Use For Canning

Unfortunately canning social media posts don't always give safe advice. Add to that that we don't always follow guidelines well anyway and problems occur. In fact, a University of Nebraska Extension Educator Brenda Aufdenkamp told NPR member station KBIA that Americans tend to "skip over things or don't think it's that important" (referring to steps in recipes and processes). One of those steps is using the wrong jars. While some people have seen success in reusing commercial product jars such as pasta sauce jars, they are not built to withstand serious heat.

While the National Center for Home Food Preservation says you "may" use "most" commercial jars — with new two-piece lids — it also says you should expect these jars to break. While we know we should never reuse canning jar lids, seal failures and breakage when using these jars even with new lids is more likely for a few reasons. Commercial jars have a narrower sealing surface, meaning that even if those new lids seem to fit, they likely won't achieve the seal necessary to preserve food. Additionally, the glass isn't tempered the same way as proper Mason-style canning jars, so many will break with the pressure. Basically, there are downsides to canning at home. Even insignificant scratches could dangerously impact the sealing process. And with preserved food, sometimes you don't know you did it wrong until you get sick, according to Aufdenkamp.

Ultimately, the only safe ways to reuse commercial jars are to store dry goods or as fermentation containers — and, even then, they still require appropriate seals.