Don't Hesitate To Purchase This Valuable Mason Jar Variety At The Thrift Store

If you're a lover of vintage odds and ends to personalize your kitchen, or if you're a longtime fan of the endless uses of the mighty Mason jar — or both of the above — get ready to hit the local flea markets and secondhand stores with a mission. If you come across an Atlas Mason jar in particular, grab it. They're special, historic, a bit more rare, and — depending on age and a few other factors — can be worth up to or even over $100.

One of our favorite kitchen design trends this year is creating a more eclectic, cozy, and artful look by incorporating antique and thrifted items. There are so many gorgeous items with unique stories and aesthetics, just waiting on thrift shop shelves for another home where they can contribute real personality. These items can be appealingly affordable as they're secondhand and offer a thrill of the hunt. Atlas Mason jars are one of the valuable vintage kitchen items you need to start searching for now.

Atlas Mason jars began being made in 1902 by Hazel-Atlas in Pennsylvania. The jars have a distinct vintage look and haven't been made since the 1960s, making them a special find. They evolved over the years, with different logos, tones, and closures, so it's important to know each era's Atlas Mason jar distinguishers to make sure you're getting the real deal.