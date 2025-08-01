8 Valuable Vintage Kitchen Decor Items You Should Look Out For
Who among us doesn't love the occasional thrift store jaunt every now and then, or a little browsing of an estate sale? As the old saying goes, "One man's trash is another man's treasure," and that couldn't be more true than when you score a particularly stellar find at a secondhand store. But if you want to really get your hands on the good stuff, it's helpful to know what you're looking for — especially if you're in the market for some affordable kitchen decor pieces.
As you're probably aware, sometimes the things people give away are more valuable than they may realize. Knowing how to recognize the diamonds amidst the roughage can not only help you score some hidden gems, but it can also prove a profitable venture — after all, if you spy that rare vintage food canister, why wouldn't you buy it for a few dollars and then sell it to a collector? Whether you want to keep cool decor pieces for your own kitchen or flip them and make some side income, here's what to keep an eye out for the next time you're scouring secondhand spots.
1. Advertising signs
Sure, they may look old, worn, and even a bit rusty, but one thing you should never walk by is a vintage sign or advertisement. Not only will they fit in perfectly if you're trying to design a vintage kitchen, but they could also fetch a pretty penny if you don't want to include them in your own decor schema. But before you go buying every sign you come across indiscriminately, brush up on some basic knowledge first — after all, some can score significantly higher prices than others.
If you come across a vintage sign for a well-known brand (like Coca-Cola or Campbell's soup), snatch it and run. Signs from renowned brands may be significantly more valuable than those from lesser-known brands, and we've seen vintage Coca-Cola signs go for thousands of dollars. Also, worthy of consideration is the sign's material. Hardy porcelain can stand the test of time and will often sit at a higher price point because of its durability. Lastly, pay attention to what the sign is advertising, even if it's not an instantly recognizable brand — after all, not every once-popular company is still known today. Brewery signs, gasoline signs, and other non-Coca-Cola soda signs could get significant bids from collectors of such paraphernalia.
2. Ornate bread boxes
We know what you're thinking: Does anyone even use bread boxes anymore? Regardless of whether you store your bread behind a loaf-sized door (out of the sunlight, of course) or something more airtight, it's worth at least taking a gander at the old bread boxes you see the next time you visit an estate sale. Depending on what you come across, you may not make as much as you would from the vintage signage we mentioned above — but you could still get triple figures if you play your cards right.
On the higher end of the spectrum are particularly ornate, intricately-carved bread boxes. French panetières boasting a lock and key (to keep the bread thieves away, of course) can fetch multiple thousands of dollars from collectors. On the other end of the spectrum are vintage 20th-century bread boxes, which may be made from tin and look relatively unassuming from the outside. Depending on when it was made and by whom, these can get into the triple-digits when sold online. Also, to keep an eye out for is the gorgeous bread box that's clearly a piece of art, even if it's not as old as what you might be looking for. Hand-painted models from the '80s can also get into the triple digits online.
3. Decorative cookie jars
"Who stole the cookie from the cookie jar?" The childhood sing-song chanting game will undoubtedly be familiar to many generations. Though its exact origin is unknown, it may have dated back to 18th-century England, though the word "cookie" likely would have been swapped for "biscuit." It goes without saying that the concept of a "cookie jar" has existed for quite a while — as such, finding the right cookie jar could net you a significant amount of cash.
If you come across a vintage-looking cookie jar, your best bet as far as sussing out its retail value is to look for the same model on secondhand sites (like eBay) and see what it's going for there. However, certain brands and designs are guaranteed to get a good price, so here's some knowledge to store in the back of your brain for your next thrift trip. First, keep your eyes peeled for vintage cookie jars in the shapes of recognizable figures, such as Casper or Little Red Riding Hood. Certain animal-shaped cookie jars may also prove valuable, like a certain smiling pig model from Shawnee or a charming puppy head from the Lefton brand.
4. Antique mason jars
We all have a stash of mason jars somewhere in the kitchen, waiting to be filled with dry goods for storage (or to be used for canning purposes). No matter how many are collecting dust on a shelf, you should still be on the lookout for antique mason jars when you go thrifting. Whether you decide to use them or resell them, they're good pieces to have on hand, and can add as much charm to your kitchen as they can cash to your wallet.
Particularly look for Atlas mason jars in good condition. These are typically clear or light blue (as in the photo above), and will have an Atlas designation on them somewhere, which may be reserved to the letters H-A emblazoned on the bottom of the jar. If you spot an amber Atlas jar, don't hesitate to grab it — that's among the most valuable finds in this category of goods. Also, look for Atlas mason jars with the words "special," "patent," or "strong shoulder" on them. If you spy a Ball mason jar, you can date it by its logo style (look up some handy online guides for reference) and certain additional words that may be on the jar, like "improved," "sanitary," or "eclipse."
5. Antique teapots
Sure, maybe you're looking for that perfect decorative teapot (if not necessarily the most functional one) to sit on your stove — or, maybe you have profit on your mind. We wouldn't blame you. After all, depending on what you come across, you could become significantly richer from having it in your collection. Obviously, it's a bonus if you can score a complete tea set, but here's what to look for in a lone pot.
You're highly unlikely to come across the likes of The Egoist, a jewel-encrusted teapot that's worth millions, or the purple clay Yixing Zisha teapot also worth millions. But some intriguing, unique teapot selections could still earn you a tidy sum in the three figures, well worth it if you can score them on the cheap. Keep your eyes peeled for British novelty teapots from brands like Paul Cardew, Gary Seymour, The Teapottery, and Lorna Bailey. Many of these boast unique features that make the finished product not even reminiscent to a teapot at first glance. For example, you might come across a teapot shaped like a circus tent, a tic-tac-toe board, or even a robot. Fair warning, though — snag one of these cute designs and it may never find its way beyond the confines of your kitchen's walls.
6. Branded vintage tins
They look like trash at first glance, but don't be fooled — that decades-old used food tin is considered a relic by collectors, and could prove a valuable vintage kitchen decor piece depending on what you score. A tin will be more valuable if it comes with its original lid and in good condition. Be on the lookout for dents, scratches, or rust (especially on the inside of the tin), as these could reduce its value.
Similarly, when it comes to old food tins, it seems that the more decorated a tin is, the better. For example, a quick scouring of eBay "sold" listings shows an old, light blue bird food tin that was sold for $149.99. A very aesthetically appealing blue and white North Crystal Oysters tin sold for a stunning $229.95, while a Nu-Tex bucket complete with handle sold for about $200. Old coffee tins could get you anywhere from $50 into the hundreds. Even if you don't want to sell it, a vintage tin is an effortlessly cool decor item to have on display in your kitchen. And who knows? Maybe it'll be even more valuable by the time you decide to offload it.
7. Punch bowl sets
Is any piece of functional kitchen decor more timeless than the punch bowl? The vessel has a storied history that began all the way back in 17th century India, and that they still manage to merit a place in kitchens today is quite the feat. Rather than turning your next watermelon into an edible punch bowl, be on the lookout for a fully functional punch bowl instead — one that could serve double duty as a reliable pocket liner when times get tough.
The best-case scenario when it comes to hunting down vintage and antique punch bowls is to find a whole set — a punch bowl that comes equipped with matching cups and a ladle. A sterling silver punch bowl set (not silver-plated, but full sterling silver) by obvious high-end manufacturers like Cartier or Tiffany & Co. could sell for a pretty steep price. Also, keep your eyes peeled for glass punch bowl sets dating to the early 20th century. Depending on what you find, your punch bowl (or punch bowl set) could be valued in the thousands of dollars. And, as always, prioritize items in mint or near-mint condition.
8. Antique pottery
Last but certainly not least, vintage and antique pottery could also prove valuable, provided you know what to look for. Even if you just want to use it as pretty decor, if you happen to come across a particularly valuable piece, why not buy it? Keep it on display until you need some quick cash, at which point you can send it off to whatever collector makes the highest bid.
But how do you know that a piece of pottery is valuable just from looking at it? Having a cursory knowledge of some pottery markings can prove helpful here. It may go without saying, but older pieces (which will likely be from China) are almost certainly more valuable than newer counterparts. Old European pottery could also be valuable, particularly if you come across brands like Royal Doulton, Wedgwood, or Meissen. And before you scour estate sales, have a pottery markings guide handy. This can prove helpful when trying to discover the potential value of that piece, giving insight into its age, manufacturer, rarity, and artist.