8 Valuable Vintage Kitchen Decor Items You Should Look Out For

Who among us doesn't love the occasional thrift store jaunt every now and then, or a little browsing of an estate sale? As the old saying goes, "One man's trash is another man's treasure," and that couldn't be more true than when you score a particularly stellar find at a secondhand store. But if you want to really get your hands on the good stuff, it's helpful to know what you're looking for — especially if you're in the market for some affordable kitchen decor pieces.

As you're probably aware, sometimes the things people give away are more valuable than they may realize. Knowing how to recognize the diamonds amidst the roughage can not only help you score some hidden gems, but it can also prove a profitable venture — after all, if you spy that rare vintage food canister, why wouldn't you buy it for a few dollars and then sell it to a collector? Whether you want to keep cool decor pieces for your own kitchen or flip them and make some side income, here's what to keep an eye out for the next time you're scouring secondhand spots.