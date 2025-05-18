11 Unexpected Places To Find Affordable Kitchen Decor
We all need our kitchens to be functional, of course, especially if we cook on a regular (or at least somewhat regular) basis. But if you really spend a lot of time in your kitchen, you probably want it to be more than just functional — you likely want it to be aesthetically appealing, too. But we don't need to tell you that prices for just about everything (including kitchen decor) are high these days, and you probably don't want to be spending all your extra cash simply on decorating your kitchen.
Luckily, though, there are ways to make your kitchen look its best without going broke. If you avoid the pricey decor spots, like Williams Sonoma, West Elm, and Sur La Table, and know where to go instead, you can find some great deals on quality kitchen decor. Sure, going to these spots may require a little more digging and a good sense of taste to distinguish the great stuff from the not-so-good stuff, but it's all worth it to get a good deal. Whether you're looking for a more minimalistic look or want to go all out with your kitchen decorations, these are some of the unexpected places you should look to find affordable — and high-quality — kitchen decor.
Flea markets
You may think of flea markets as places where you can find a bunch of plastic stuff that you won't need and will end up throwing away in a matter of months, but that's not always the case. If you want to find good decor at flea markets, you need to get a good sense of the kinds of flea markets that are in your area, and it may require checking out a few different spots to see which ones have the best stuff. Flea markets that feature a lot of new but low-quality items are generally not the best places to go, although you may be able to find a few gems depending on the vendors present. At vintage or antique flea markets, you'll often find decor that's on the nicer side, although you may have to dig through some junk to find it.
It can be especially tricky to buy from flea markets, since there tend not to be a lot of restrictions on what vendors can sell there. But if you're willing to go on a hunt for the kitchen decor of your dreams, then it may just be worth the time and effort it takes to find the stuff you really want — like vintage barware — to take home with you.
Thrift shops
If you're not already on the thrifting bandwagon, you need to try it for yourself to understand what the hype is all about. We love thrifting first and foremost because it's a great way to reduce waste. Instead of someone throwing their old kitchen decor in a landfill, they can take it to a thrift shop, which can then resell the item. Not only does that item not end up in a dumpster, but you also get it for a discounted price.
Sometimes, you might find some not-so-great stuff at a thrift shop, but often, thrift shops have relatively high standards, especially as thrift shopping becomes more popular. That means that if you go to the right thrift shop, you have a good chance of finding some decent — if not downright great — kitchen decor. You may want to start with small, local thrift stores, particularly if you live in a city, because they tend to have some of the best stuff you'll find. Just make sure that they sell decor, since some thrift shops focus on clothes rather than homewares. Then, you can make your way to "chain" thrift stores, like Goodwill, which generally do have kitchen decor.
Like flea shops, you may have to pick your way through some items that aren't in prime condition. However, if you're willing to take some time to hunt for treasure, you may just be rewarded with some particularly affordable kitchen decor.
Society6
If you're looking for high-quality and trendy but affordable kitchen decor, look no further than Society6. It's one of our favorite places to buy colorful prints, which can give your kitchen a much-needed pop of color that won't crowd your countertops. You can search by color, which allows you to choose hues that complement your existing decor. It doesn't stop at prints, though — the shop offers a variety of other kitchen wares you can use to spruce up your space.
There's actual furniture at Society6, including benches and stools that you can use to create extra seating at your kitchen table or home bar, as well as pretty much any other kitchen decor you could ever want. Shop for cutting boards, placemats, table runners, and even wine chillers online. Although the prices at this online shop are a bit higher than what you'll find at flea markets, for example, most of the stuff here is vastly more affordable than other housewares stores you'll visit.
Etsy
Back in the day, Etsy was known for its wealth of quirky, handmade items that you couldn't find anywhere else (besides, perhaps, local craft markets). These days, you'll find more mass-produced goods than ever, and actual handmade items are harder to get your hands on. That being said, it's still a great place to shop for unique kitchen decor on a budget. Many of the website's shops sell decorative wall art that you can put in your kitchen, and you can find tons of hand towels, decorative canisters, fridge magnets, and so much more. Will you see some stuff that you could just as easily buy on Amazon? Sure. But if you're willing to do some digging, you'll also encounter some really special, unique items that can instantly upgrade your kitchen decor.
One of the benefits of shopping at Etsy compared to some of the other options on this list is the fact that you don't actually have to go anywhere — everything will be shipped directly to your house. Just keep in mind that, depending on where you're ordering from, you may have to wait several days to several weeks for your goods to arrive.
Estate sales
Estate sales are some of the best places to get your hands on some seriously special kitchen decor. These events are organized to clear out the possessions of a home, so kitchen decor is a common find. This method of searching for kitchen decor, like some of the other options on this list, will require you to invest some time and effort into finding the stuff you're looking for, but that's part of the fun: When you finally find something you love, you'll feel so much more excited to take it home and use it to decorate your kitchen.
We particularly enjoy going to estate sales in more affluent neighborhoods, where you can often find high-quality decor at a much lower price than expected. Websites like EstateSales.net and EstateSales.org are great places to find local estate sales, so you don't have to wander around neighborhoods waiting for a physical sign to pop up.
World Market
One of our absolute favorite places to shop for all kinds of home decor, including kitchen decor, is World Market. This is a store that sources a variety of products, albeit mostly decor, from countries around the world. A lot of the products you'll find there are somewhat eclectic or not otherwise necessarily easy to find in all corners of the U.S., so it's definitely a good place to check out if you're going for a unique look in your kitchen.
This is a particularly good spot to look for pretty tableware, including plates, glasses, utensils, and other dishes. You can also find a variety of placemats, kitchen hand towels, napkins and napkin rings, and even bar accessories. You may assume that this is the kind of place that would tend toward the pricier end of the spectrum, but prices are actually generally pretty affordable. If you have a World Market in your area and you're looking for new kitchen decor, it's absolutely worth a shopping trip.
Facebook Marketplace
Let's be honest: Facebook Marketplace is great for finding all kinds of things, from furniture to plants to clothes and beyond. But it can also be a decent place to find kitchen decor. Although you might find some people on the site who are essentially just selling junk that you don't want to put in your kitchen, there are often really great finds on Facebook Marketplace. In fact, you may get your hands on some decor that's hardly even been used at all. And since users are selling their stuff second-hand, you're likely to find much more affordable prices than you'd see in stores. That being said, you'll definitely want to check that you can't find the product in question, whether it's a utensil holder or a particularly nice wooden salad bowl, on another website for cheaper, since some sellers will jack up the price to take advantage of unsuspecting buyers.
Like some of the other places you can buy kitchen decor on this list, you'll have to do some searching to weed out the junk and actually find the high-quality decor you're looking for. However, since you're just browsing on the internet, this method requires a lot less work than searching through a flea market or a thrift shop for treasure.
Drug stores
Drug stores are just places where you can pick up your prescriptions, buy a random bar of chocolate, and treat yourself to a new face mask, right? Actually, depending on the drug store, you may be wrong. There are some drug stores, like CVS and Walgreens, that sometimes stock surprising items, like kitchen decor. Of course, this isn't the kind of spot you can necessarily depend on to have a ton of items to choose from, but drug stores may occasionally have some piece of kitchen decor that you've been searching for.
For example, candles are almost always in stock in these types of grocery stores, which can come in handy when you want a nice, soft light in your kitchen by which to eat your dinner (or when you're cutting onions and want to avoid teary eyes). You may also be able to find small, cute coffee machines that can brighten up your kitchen while helping you get your caffeine fix and picture frames that can display your favorite food-related memories.
Saatchi Art
Sometimes, you want to find kitchen decor that serves a functional purpose in your kitchen. Other times, you may be searching for art simply for art's sake. When you're looking for the latter, turn to Saatchi Art, an online marketplace with original art you can use to decorate your kitchen. From paintings to photography to sculptures and beyond, Saatchi Art has you covered. Keep in mind that, because this site specializes in original art, prices are higher here than some of the other options on this list. However, there are pieces that are available for seriously reasonable prices for original artwork if you're willing to wade through some pricier options.
Don't really know what kind of art is going to make your kitchen look its best? Check out the Art Advisory section, where you can speak with an art curator who can give you a better idea of the kinds of pieces that can really make your kitchen pop.
Costco
Costco may be the place you go to shop for huge packs of toilet paper, family-sized shampoo bottles, and frozen meals that negate the need to food prep for the week, but it's not just these essentials that you'll find at the membership warehouse club. If you go to the housewares section, there's a surprising amount of kitchen decor to choose from — and most of it's pretty affordable.
It's a great place to get a new set of quality kitchen knives, complete with a knife holder that can add just the right touch to your kitchen decor. There's also plenty of tableware there, so it's a good place to check out when you need new mugs, bowls, plates, and anything else you need to serve your favorite meals. Grab some new utensils, some pretty new serving bowls, and even kitchen faucets that can instantly upgrade your look. Just make sure to snag a hot dog at the Costco food court as you're leaving — there are some things that taste better when you don't make them in your own kitchen, after all.
Craigslist
Sure, Craigslist may be known for its sketchier offerings, but that doesn't mean you can't find actual, good-quality kitchen decor on the website. Although it may not be worth it to use Craigslist for smaller items like dishes, cutlery, or placemats, it's perfect for finding larger items that can be pricier when you buy them new. For example, if you're trying to buy a new kitchen table or want to invest in some good wall art for your kitchen, Craigslist can be a great place to look. Just keep in mind that you'll probably have to work your way through quite a few listings that won't interest you before you find the ones that do.
As with any online secondhand marketplace, you'll want to be careful when you're meeting up with potential sellers — don't give out your personal information, and if you feel wary, make sure to meet in a public location. But who knows? You may just find the kitchen decor of your dreams on the site.