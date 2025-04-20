10 Kitchen Tools You Should Avoid Buying At Thrift Stores

Depending on the type of thrift shop you frequent, you may be faced with a carefully curated assortment or a disorganized array of mismatched ends. While the former circumstance is less likely to include less-than-perfect kitchen tools, the latter very well could. It might be obvious, but kitchen tools with visible chips, hairline cracks, and rust should be avoided.

Chips anywhere close to where you would place your mouth are an immediate risk, as you could easily cut your lip. It might be tempting to scoop up a heavily discounted ceramic item with a hairline crack, but you'll likely end up disappointed. These light cracks make the dish more fragile and prone to breaking — which might happen as you carry out an elaborate meal or dessert you've just prepared.

Delicate interwoven cracks can also appear on the surface of old china dishware. Though not as problematic for the structural integrity, these tiny cracks can trap bits of food, which can cause bacteria to grow in the crevices. If you come across a Dutch oven with chipped enamel, leave it on the shelf if the chip is on the inside. As for rusty items, use your judgment. Rust is not food-safe, but if you see the perfect cast iron skillet with a light amount that can easily be brushed off, it may be passable. However, if there's any doubt, you're best off avoiding it altogether.