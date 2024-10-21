The Concerning Problem With Black Plastic Cooking Utensils

Black plastic cooking utensils are sleek, cost-effective, and easy to use. They're also potentially toxic, according to a new study published in Chemosphere, a scientific journal focusing on environmental chemistry. The study found that several products made of black plastic, from cooking utensils to take-out containers, may contain high levels of brominated flame retardants (BFRs) that are known carcinogens.

In particular, a flame retardant called decabromodiphenyl ether, or decaBDE was found in the black plastics. That flame retardant was commonly added to plastics to prevent them from catching fire, which is especially important for electronics such as televisions, where a fire-proof outer casing is vital in case of overheating. The chemical was banned in the United States and the European Union in the late 2000s, but due to the recycling of electronic waste, it's made its way back into circulation, where it now might be found in our black plastic cooking utensils.

decaBDE, belongs to a class of flame retardants called PBDE, otherwise known as polybrominated diphenyl ethers. A high PBDE level in the blood has been shown to correlate with higher mortality rates from cancer, compared to lower levels. These types of flame retardants are also known to cause developmental toxicity, as well as issues with our nerves, hormones, and reproductive system. It's important to note that the study only examined black plastics. As such, it is unknown at this time if other colors of plastic cooking utensils also contain toxic flame retardants.