How To Start Collecting Vintage Barware On Any Budget

Once you learn how to stock a home bar on a budget, you might hope to extend that strategy to the tools you need to actually make the drinks. There's a world of cocktail glasses, mixing tools, serving vessels, and various accessories to collect — and it can be a smart idea to choose vintage versions of these items. More Americans are imbibing at home these days, so it's worth investing in your setup — even on a tight budget — to create a space you love. "Antique" and "vintage" are broad terms encompassing many decades, each with its own aesthetic, so the possibilities are endless in terms of what vibe you can lean into. Plus, you're more likely to score a deal at a secondhand store or flea market, for higher-quality, longer-lasting materials than what's commonly made today. Lucky for you, that includes everything from glass and crystal to copper and ceramics.

Hunting for vintage barware treasure over time can be its own hobby. But to really enjoy curating a collection you love, it's important to know some basics. First, get familiar with the various styles of cocktail glasses, as well as the most essential home-mixology tools. You'll need to be able to distinguish rocks glasses from coupes and identify jiggers and bar spoons. It's also key to understand which cocktails get shaken versus stirred and why, and how that applies to your own favorite drinks. Martini drinkers will want mixing glasses to stir, while sour fans should have shakers; But frequent party hosts need both.