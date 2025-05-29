17 Best Products For Your Vintage Kitchen, According To Reviews
It's no secret that one of the first steps to success in the kitchen is having the right tools. The good news is that no matter what your budget is, and no matter what kind of aesthetic you're going for, there are a ton of options out there.
We're here to talk about going vintage, though, and sure, there are plenty of kitchen tools that you never need to buy new. From vintage cookbooks to old-school cake pans, thrift stores and estate sales can be a goldmine for retro kitchen gear. But there can be a lot of luck involved in being in the right place at the right time to find exactly what you're looking for. Luckily, there are many new products that offer a retro look with modern practicality.
There are, however, a ton of options, and sorting through them can be overwhelming. We did the legwork for you, and researched what specific items will bring a retro, vintage feel to your kitchen while still bringing modern convenience. We examined a wide range of products, from small appliances to gadgets to decor, and then chose specifics based on what customers described as easy to use, well-made, and long-lasting. These products that combine modern tech and utility with a retro vibe, and customers say they've made these items an integral part of their vintage kitchens.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Ritadeshop Depression-style green glass salt and pepper shakers
Longtime thrifters and history buffs might be familiar with Depression glass, but for those new to the vintage aesthetic, we'll explain. As the name suggests, this was mass-produced glassware that became popular during the Great Depression due to its low cost, funky colors, and fun patterns. It's highly collectible today, but finding the real deal can be (but isn't always) expensive, and it can take a little bit of searching.
Head to Amazon, though, and you can find modern reproductions like these highly rated green glass salt and pepper shakers from Ritadeshop. They're made from actual (not painted) glass and come in other colors, like cobalt blue and amber. Depression glass was meant to withstand heavy everyday use, and these are no different. Plus, their large size means you're not going to be refilling them constantly, and customers confirm they're downright gorgeous.
Ayerphalo bacon grease container
Those who have taken cooking tips from the older generation know that you should never throw out bacon grease. There are a ton of recipes that can get a serious upgrade from the addition of bacon grease, from dinner rolls and biscuits to salad dressings and grilled cheese. Sure, you can keep it in a jar in the fridge, but why not upgrade to this funky, retro-looking container from Ayerphalo?
This product has positive reviews from thousands of customers who report that this makes saving grease incredibly easy — particularly because it comes with a built-in mesh filter that strains out unwanted particles. It's easy to clean and use, and because it's heat-resistant, there's no need to wait for the grease to cool before transferring it. Your grilled cheese sandwiches will thank you.
Great Northern Popcorn Company popcorn popper
Seriously, we're not sure why microwave popcorn took over the industry, but we'd argue that the air-popped version is so much better. It's easy to elevate a bowl of popcorn with creative ingredients when you have a blank canvas to start with, and it was dreams of Parmesan-sprinkled popcorn that led us to this Great Northern Popcorn Company popcorn popper.
Reminiscent of something you might see at a movie theater, this handy, home-kitchen-sized popper — capable of making 4 quarts of popcorn at a time — has a ton of great reviews from customers who love the fact that it has dishwasher-safe components and is easy to clean and assemble. That lingering smell of popcorn in the air doesn't hurt, either. Add in the distinctive retro design, and it turns out that while Netflix may have replaced Blockbuster, there's nothing that can ever replace freshly popped popcorn.
Nispira Belgium Royal Family gravity coffee maker
High-end coffee makers can cost an arm and a leg, but there's a lot to be said for simplicity, too. Siphon coffee was wildly popular for decades, and in the U.S., it hit a peak around World War II.
Inspired by the late 19th-century siphon coffee makers, the Nispira Belgium Royal Family gravity coffee maker includes an alcohol lamp (fuel not included), a framework that holds glass globes, containers, and connectors firmly in place. Plenty of customers say that even if you've never used a siphon coffee maker before, this one's easy to learn with. It doubles as a functional coffee maker and a countertop centerpiece, and although it is fragile, it's also exactly what you want to pull out when someone drops by for a truly stellar cup of coffee.
Open Road vintage kitchen signs
Adding a few pieces of art is an easy way to make a space your own, and there are plenty of happy customers who love Open Road's vintage kitchen signs. This company has a number of signs, like a metal ice cream sundae sign advertising 15-cent sundaes that looks like it belongs in a 1950s-era soda fountain, and another similarly themed sign advertising root beer floats. There's also a fun and funky Bomb Pop metal sign, and the list goes on and on.
Customers say these textured, brightly colored signs are brilliant for adding a pop of nostalgia not only to walls, but to appliances as well. They're easy to hang, incredibly sturdy, and clearly printed, and some customers love the vintage look of the faux rust.
Hamilton Beach DrinkMaster
Anyone who's had an old-fashioned vanilla milkshake at a real diner knows there's just something about it that makes it taste better. It's easy to make diner-style shakes at home, especially when you spring for something like Hamilton Beach's retro-style DrinkMaster. It comes in both chrome and mint green, and plenty of customers say that not only is it an easy-to-clean small appliance, but it does so much more than just make milkshakes.
Use it to mix eggs for scrambled eggs or omelets, stir batters, and make perfectly blended coffee drinks and cocktails. An added bonus is that this little gadget is dishwasher-safe, so it's super easy to take apart and clean. That might make it the perfect replacement for that hard-to-clean blender you use for your morning smoothies.
Bella electric can opener and knife sharpener
Some of the vintage kitchen gadgets that no one remembers anymore disappeared because they were replaced with more efficient options, but we'd argue there's still a place in every kitchen for a retro-style electric can opener with a built-in knife sharpener.
Bella's version comes in a variety of retro colors, including yellow, sage and seaglass green, bright red, and plum. It works with a variety of can sizes, and customers report that the magnetic lid holder makes cleanup a breeze. The cutting blade is easy to remove and clean, so there's no need to worry about buildup, and there's also the added bonus of smooth edges left behind. We've all waged war on a particularly stubborn can before, and honestly, we have no idea why these old-school can openers ever went out of style.
Greadio retro Bluetooth speaker
Cooking — especially doing something like slow-braising lamb shanks over the course of a few hours — is always more fun with music, and you don't have to sacrifice sound quality for a retro feel. Customers who have picked up Greadio's Bluetooth-enabled, vintage-styled radios have a lot of good things to say about them.
This little radio looks like it was picked up out of the 1950s but connects to your computer or phone via Bluetooth and also has a TF card slot. Reviews suggest that although the battery life is officially around nine hours, some say it lasts much longer. It's easy to use, simple to connect to any device, and has speakers that get some serious praise. It's also an FM radio, and many say that once they got this, they will never listen to music through their phone's speakers again.
jogreful cast iron cookbook stand
Alton Brown has said that everyone should own a copy of one particular classic cookbook: the 1960s-era "Joy of Cooking." The fact that it has so many editions speaks to just how timeless it is, and a great cookbook deserves a great cookbook stand. Customers almost unanimously love these cast iron stands from jogreful, and reviewers note that they're also perfect for propping up a tablet, Kindle, or phone.
This is an incredibly easy, old-school tool that gets praise for its simple yet elegant design. The heavy cast iron means it's not going to tip over when you're holding even the heftiest of books. The bar in the front also helps keep you on the right page, and although it's something you might not think you need, it makes life just so much easier.
CHeflee stand mixer
Outfitting your kitchen comes with a number of decisions, but let's talk about whether or not it's worth investing in a stand mixer. If you're looking at KitchenAid, that's a decision worth a few hundred bucks. We, however, have another option that's brilliant for anyone who's not sure if that investment is worth it: the highly rated CHeflee stand mixer. And yes, it's perfect for a vintage kitchen, thanks to its retro design and color options.
Some customers say there's no reason to spring for a more expensive model when this one's an option. It's easy to use, tilts back for easy access and cleaning, is lightweight, well-balanced, and easy to move. It's sturdy enough — customers report no wobbles or wiggles — and it's quiet, too. It might seem like an entry-level mixer, but many report that it's their lifelong go-to.
Tupperware heritage collection
Customers who have reviewed the company's Heritage Collection items are widely thrilled, so we wanted to spotlight a few different options. That starts with the 10-piece storage container set (and by 10 pieces, we mean five bowls with lids). Anyone who's seen the real deal vintage is familiar with those ridged lids, which help make sealing the bowls easier. Does it work? Absolutely.
Tupperware has also reissued those vintage drink pitchers you've definitely seen kicking around since about the 1970s, and there's a reason for that: They feature a no-splash, ergonomic design that people love, and they're dishwasher-safe. Finally — and perhaps most iconic of all — there's a canister set with the same signature instant-seal lid — and those who have them love them.
Technivorm Moccamaster coffee maker
Customers overwhelmingly love the Technivorm Moccamaster coffee maker, and honestly? Fans of "Fallout" absolutely will too, as this coffee machine gives off some serious, pre-Wasteland vibes. It comes in a variety of colors — including apricot, terra cotta, pistachio, and red — and it takes just about five minutes to brew a full pot of coffee. Find yourself rushing in the morning? Here's the answer.
While it might be on the pricey side, there are a ton of customers who say that it's worth it. You can toggle between a full and half pot of coffee by flipping a switch, and many love that it's super fast. The straightforward design is easy to use and clean, and it's lauded for keeping coffee warm without imparting that burnt flavor. Reviews also say it consistently and reliably brews a great cup of coffee — and lets them look cool while doing it.
Nostalgia compact countertop microwave
Nostalgia offers a series of microwaves with different designs, allowing customers to choose from mid-century, modern retro, and retro classic models in a variety of colors, such as dark red, soft blues, and pink. There are several different sizes, they're super affordable, and customers report they're a total win.
Many are thrilled with the appearance of these funky, colorful microwaves and say that even though they're compact and fit well in a small kitchen, they're still big enough for dinner plates. Some report repurchasing this microwave after an older model was damaged during a home repair, while others note that it checks all the boxes in terms of wattage, size, programmable features, and timers. Although some features vary by model, the child safety locks, rotating carousel, and easy-to-use controls all receive high praise. Fans also love that Nostalgia has a series of retro kitchen equipment, including toasters, coffee pots, electric kettles, and breakfast stations.
Cuisinart snow cone machine
You don't have to use your kitchen appliances every day to be worth buying. Sometimes, they can just be fun, and that's where the Cuisinart snow cone machine comes in. It's perfect for whipping up a quick treat on a hot summer day, and here's a pro tip for the grown-ups: spike your snow cone with booze.
This particular model has a retro design reminiscent of an old-school ice cream machine or popcorn maker, but with modern features like reusable cones. It takes only a few minutes to turn regular ice into shaved ice, and many reviewers wish they would have bought one sooner. It's compact, fast, easy to clean, and just really fun to use. Some even say it's great for making ice-packed cocktails like Moscow mules, which is a reason to keep it out year-round.
Shuniking 19-piece cooking utensil set
Outfitting a kitchen with utensils can be tough, and it seems like you just kind of wake up one morning and suddenly realize that nothing matches, you have no kitchen shears, have a dozen whisks, one half of a set of tongs, and are missing a kitchen knife. Buying a whole utensil set can be a great way to hit the reset button, and Shuniking's 19-piece light green set is ideal for retro or vintage-style kitchens.
A lot of customers agree, saying that it includes a handy array of utensils. Perks include wooden handles and silicone that are easy to clean (though some sauces and curries may stain). They're especially praised for being great in small kitchens, attractive enough to leave out on the countertop, and some customers even say that while they never thought they'd have a favorite spatula, they're that person now.
Taylor mechanical kitchen scale
Paul Hollywood says you should be weighing your ingredients, and when he gives baking advice, we should probably all listen. There are a ton of digital scales out there, but a mechanical one can be a fun addition to a retro kitchen. Plenty of customers think this one is a good buy; thousands of reviews rate it five stars.
Many customers say this is their go-to scale, and it's made them switch permanently from digital to mechanical. It's accurate, great for baking, and customers love the fact that it's much bigger and easier to weigh large quantities of things like flour and sugar. Some even say they use it to portion out meat, saying it makes portioning out food for a keto diet so much easier. There's no worries about batteries dying mid-use, and many are stunned by its accuracy — especially at its affordable price point.
Jones Clocks retro rectangular clock
Even in a digital world, but there's something just neat about a retro analog clock that can really put the finishing touches on a vintage kitchen. There are, of course, a ton of options out there, but customers seem to really like these Jones Clocks, which are reminiscent of 1950s design. They're simple, sleek, and clean, and come in a variety of colors, including orange, blue, green, yellow, and black.
And yes, reviews report that it's surprisingly accurate, and there's something satisfying about the faint ticking sound. It's also sturdier and heavier than it might look, and easy to read from across the room and from different angles. The color is perfect for an accent piece, and it's worth opting for the super-bright color that you may be initial hesitant to buy.
Methodology
In order to make some recommendations on products for your retro kitchen, we started by heading to Amazon. Not only did items have to be highly rated, but we only looked at products that had at least a hundred reviews.
We then tried to pick some of the highest-rated products in a variety of categories, including small appliances, utensils, decor, and vintage gadgets that might not even be on your radar. From there, we looked at what made certain products stand out above the others. We looked at customer feedback on each product's utility and durability, and ease of assembly, use, and cleaning. These are products that don't get shoved into a cabinet or closet — they bring an attractive retro feel while serving as practical additions to the kitchen.