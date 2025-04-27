Alton Brown Thinks Everyone Should Own This Classic Cookbook

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone has a favorite cookbook, whether it's a tried-and-true recipe companion, one that reminds us of beloved family traditions, or that one with amazing photos of dishes we only wish we could prepare. But what would a food celebrity like Alton Brown — who has penned plenty of cookbooks himself — consider the must-have cookbook for everyone's collection? In 2019, one fan asked him that exact question on a Reddit AMA. "As far as I'm concerned, everyone should own the 1962 edition of the "Joy of Cooking," Brown replied.

More than a cookbook, this is a piece of history as told by four generations of cooks, which began in 1931 when Missouri homemaker Irma Rombauer self-published a collection of recipes and cooking advice. 90 years and nine editions later, this trustworthy kitchen companion remains a favorite of many cooks, praised by the likes of Craig Claiborne and Julia Child. Where else can you find instructions on how to pluck, draw, dress, stuff, and truss a bird; recipes for tomato aspic, green goddess dressing, and shepherd's pie; and a whole section on canning, salting, smoking, and drying? "Joy" has it all and then some.

Personally, this book is where I go to when I need a basic recipe that will turn out exactly like I want it. Fluffy pancakes? Check. Chicken Kiev? Check. Perfect cornbread? Check. Plus, old-timey casseroles and ring molds, jellied salads, and forgotten recipes like chicken country captain, German sauerbraten, and baked Alaska. It also features oddities like tomato soup cake, pigs in potatoes, and braised trimmings of goose, among many others.