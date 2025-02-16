Every Alton Brown Cookbook, Ranked From Worst To Best

"I'm Just Here for the Food" first came out in 2002. The 2.0 update (the one currently in print) came out in 2006 with 15 more recipes. This was the first of Alton Brown's cookbooks and, thus, the most popular as fans have flocked to it over the years. As you may be able to gather from the "Food + Heat = Cooking" subtitle, it's a cookbook mostly about how heat affects food during cooking. So, it explores cooking types in its various chapters that include searing, grilling, roasting, frying, boiling, braising, and microwaving. He also includes chapters on brining, sauces, and eggs.

The cookbook contains plenty of explanatory info to help you cook better. For example, in the "Searing" chapter, Brown explains which types of pans are better for searing based on how different metals conduct heat, how to "feed" an iron skillet, kitchen equipment you might need for searing, and other searing advice. Then, he presents seven well-explained recipes (like skirt steak and cast-iron duck) that feature the searing technique. An Amazon reviewer explains that "[t]here's no difference between the book and his shows except that there's no need for hurriedly copying down recipe ingredients."

Reviewers appreciate Brown's ability to entertain and inform, making the science of cooking interesting and accessible to anyone. Although the cookbook averages ratings above four stars on both Amazon and Goodreads, it has the lowest percentage of four- and five-star reviews. It also has a far higher percentage of negative reviews than any of his other cookbooks. Although there are some illustrations in the book, they're not overly helpful, and there are no recipe photos. Plus, the recipes are overly verbose, requiring you to parse through a lot of conversations.

