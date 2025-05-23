14 Vintage Kitchen Gadgets That No One Remembers Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's a scientifically proven fact (maybe): kitchen gadgets are fun. That's true whether you're shopping for some adorably quirky kitchen tools that actually work, or if you're taking advice from the pros on some high-end kitchen equipment that will make a home chef's life easier. Kitchen gadgets are far from a new idea, though, and there's something undeniably charming about imagining a Colonial-era cook getting super excited to try the newest invention that promises to make meal prep easier.

Some of the pieces of nifty kitchen equipment we still use today have been around for a surprisingly long time. Juicers, for example, were invented way back in the 1930s, with home juicers becoming popular in the 1950s. Who knew? Not every gadget has had that kind of enduring popularity, though, and we're here to talk about some of the ones that no one uses or even remembers anymore.

These are the things that you might stumble across at a yard sale or estate sale and wonder just what the heck they're used for. And honestly, some look like their inventors took some serious inspiration from medieval torture devices, or perhaps just had some issues that they probably needed to work through. Some of these, we would even argue, deserve to make a comeback.